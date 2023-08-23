India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, where and how to watch IND vs IRE online and on television

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India and Ireland have played each other in seven T20I matches thus far and the former have won every single time. Their margins of victory have been significantly cut down in recent encounters but they comprehensively won the third match. Captain Jasprit Bumrah will have to balance between adding miles to his legs and checking his team's bench strength as India aim to complete a comfortable clean sweep against Ireland in the three-match T20 series here on Wednesday. India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live streaming:(BCCI Twitter)

The Indian skipper for the series has looked comfortable in the eight overs across two matches but will need to take an informed call if he intends to play a third consecutive game on the bounce in five days even though it is a T20 affair. The inconsequential third game gives this think-tank a chance to check out players like Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, who haven't yet got a game in the series.

In fact, Avesh, who was also with the team during the West Indies T20 series has been benched for seven straight matches and if he is again kept on the sidelines, he will go into Asian Games without any game time, which might be detrimental for both him and the team.

It is unlikely that there will be any change in the batting order unless the team management decides to rest Sanju Samson and try out Jitesh before Asian Games.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I live streaming details:

When is India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will be played on August 23, 2023.

Where will India vs Ireland 3rd T20I be played?

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club near Dublin.

At what time does India vs Ireland 3rd T20I start?

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will start at 7.30 PM IST and the toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Ireland 3rd T20I live?

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 3 channel.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Ireland 3rd T20I?

The India vs Ireland first T20I will be broadcast live on Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, and Sports18 Khel

Where to watch India vs Ireland 3rd T20I online for free?

Cricket fans in India can watch India vs Ireland 3rd T20I for free live on the JioCInema app and website. Viewers can also catch the live updates here at hindustantimes.com.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan

