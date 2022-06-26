Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs Ireland Live Streaming 1st T20: When and where to watch IND vs IRE T20I live streaming
cricket

India vs Ireland Live Streaming 1st T20: When and where to watch IND vs IRE T20I live streaming

Ind vs Ire Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Ireland first T20I live on TV and online.
India vs Ireland live streaming(ANI)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Before their all-format tour of England in July, the Indian T20I side will be a two-match series against Ireland starting on June 26. The series against Ireland will be India’s fourth and fifth T20Is against the hosts, with India currently leading the head-to-head 3-0: Ireland will hope that a strong performance in the series against a changed-up Indian team will bring about the first victory over the Men in Blue for them.

India will hope to give players on the fringes of the team gametime in this series ahead of the World Cup in Australia later this year. The squad will be led by Hardik Pandya, who captained the Gujarat Titans to an IPL trophy in their maiden season, and will be a good opportunity for other players to stake a claim towards a spot in the squad.

Here are the live streaming details for Ireland vs India 1st T20I:

When will Ireland vs India 1st T20I be played?

Ireland vs India 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, June 26, at 9:00 PM IST (4:00 PM local time). The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will Ireland vs India 1st T20I be played?

RELATED STORIES

Ireland vs India 1st T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, also known as the Village.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between Ireland and India?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and India will broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india ireland team india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP