India vs Japan Live Streaming: Where to watch IND vs JAP one-off T20I match live and online on TV

India vs Japan Live Streaming: It is set to be a historic clash as Japan prepare to take on T20 World Champions India on home soil, with the hosts hoping the occasion can help build a stronger cricket culture in the country.

India vs Japan: Check Live Streaming details. (AFP)

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The match was announced recently and has been scheduled ahead of India’s Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. It also marks the beginning of celebrations for 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. Japan, ranked 41st in the world, face a formidable challenge against a much stronger Indian side, making this a one-sided contest on paper. The match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground, around 100km from Tokyo, where the Indian team arrived on Sunday.

India’s training session ahead of the game was washed out, leaving the visitors without a practice session. However, it is unlikely to be a major concern, considering most of the squad was recently involved in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. India dominated the series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

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Deep Dive When is the one-off T20I match between India and Japan taking place? The one-off T20I match between India and Japan is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, starting at 9:30 AM IST. What challenges does the Indian team face before the match against Japan? The Indian team faces challenges due to heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan, which disrupted their training sessions and leaves them with limited familiarity with the playing conditions at the Sano International Cricket Ground. Where can I watch the India vs Japan T20I match live? The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed online via the Fancode app and website.

{{^usCountry}} For Shreyas Iyer and his team, the game could effectively serve as a warm-up ahead of the Asian Games, with India beginning their campaign on September 28 in the quarter-final stage against an opponent yet to be decided. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the India vs Japan T20I When will the One-off T20I between Japan and India be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Shreyas Iyer and his team, the game could effectively serve as a warm-up ahead of the Asian Games, with India beginning their campaign on September 28 in the quarter-final stage against an opponent yet to be decided. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the India vs Japan T20I When will the One-off T20I between Japan and India be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The One-off T20I between Japan and India will be played on Tuesday, September 22. The contest will begin at 9:30 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 9 AM IST.

Where will the One-off T20I between Japan and India take place?

The One-off T20I between Afghanistan and India will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

Which channels will telecast the one-off T20I between Japan and India?

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The One-off T20I between Japan and India will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the One-off T20I between Japan and India?

The One-off T20I between Japan and India will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads:

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Shirai Patmore(w), Alester Fleming, Benjamin Ito Davis, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Tsuyoshi Takada, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Shoma Slater, Jake Kusuda-Nairn