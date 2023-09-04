India vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023: IND face NEP with one eye on Super Fours, but rain, erratic weather expected

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: After the Pakistan game concluded as a washout, Team India finds itself in a promising position to secure a spot in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup as they face Nepal in their second Group A match. It's a do-or-die situation for both teams, as a defeat for either would mean packing their bags and heading home. Pakistan have already qualified with 3 points, while India currently stand second with 1 point, and Nepal has yet to secure any. Nepal suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Babar Azam's Pakistan, severely affecting their run-rate, which currently stands at an abysmal -4.760. Team combinations won't come into play today if the match is washed out, which is a possibility though considering the weather conditions in Kandy. Rain is on the horizon, and if this match faces the same fate as Saturday's India-Pakistan game, India will advance as points would once again be shared. However, let's not allow these uncertainties to overshadow what promises to be an intriguing contest. Despite India being the clear favorites, Nepal has previously demonstrated their ability to cause upsets. They can draw inspiration from how Hong Kong rattled India during the 2018 Asia Cup, especially with a strong opening partnership that raised doubts in the minds of the Indian team and its extensive fanbase. If Nepal can replicate the type of start they had with the ball against Pakistan or how Pakistan began against India, we can expect a competitive and unpredictable match ahead.

India vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup 2023(AFP)