India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 live score: Gaikwad's men begin campaign to win second cricket gold medal

Oct 03, 2023 05:30 AM IST
India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 live score: Follow live score and updates of India vs Nepal men's cricket match from the Asian Games here.

India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 live score: The Indian men's cricket team will kickstart their Asian Games campaign with their match against Nepal on Tuesday. With the women's team having already secured, the men's team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and coached by VVS Laxman will be looking for nothing less. Laxman said that the conditions would be new to the players as it is in China but participating in the Asian Games itself is a matter of great pride for the players. They face a Nepal side who had smashed a number of world records when they scored 314/3 in their match against Mongolia.

"It is very different we never thought that we would play cricket in China, I think it is a great opportunity for the entire team because participating in the Asian Games is itself a big opportunity and a matter of great pride for all these players," Laxman told reporters on the eve of the match.

  • Oct 03, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    India vs Nepal live score: From Asia Cup to Asian Games

    India vs Nepal live score: It wasn't too long that India and Nepal faced each other. The stage was the Asia Cup, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious over a resilient Nepal. In fact, a spirited Nepal put up a total of 230 batting first with Aasif Sheikh scoring a half-century and Sompal Kami chipping in with a quickfire 48 down the order. But in the end, it was nothing more than a flicker as India romped home by 10 wickets in a rain-marred affair. Almost a month later, the occasion has changed from the Asia Cup to the Asian Games, but the goal remains the same – albeit with a different-looking unit.

  • Oct 03, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    India vs Nepal live score: Why Team India is the overwhelming favourites

    India vs Nepal live score: Quite simply put! Look at their squad. Most of these cricketers have played at the highest level for India, and when you've been there, the 40-meter boundaries are a breeze. Barring Gaikwad, there's Yashasvi Jaiswal who not too long ago struck a century on Test debut, and Tilak Varma, one of the fastest rising youngsters in the Indian set-up. Add to that the calibre of Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh, and you're in for an absolute mayhem. We are already running out of adjectives as to what this team is going to do against Nepal today in the quarters, and then Pakistan in the semifinal.

  • Oct 03, 2023 05:10 AM IST

    India vs Nepal live score: Gaikwad's BIG STEP!

    India vs Nepal live score: Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the most promising youngsters in the Indian team. He has played 11 T20Is and 4 ODIs for India – most recently scoring a solid 71 against Australia at home before taking the flight to China. In IPL 2021, he was arguably the most-talked about youngster after scoring 635 runs, and 590 more just this last season. He is looked at as a potential leader, for both Chennai Super Kings and Team India, and today could be his baby steps towards that dream. Of course, Gaikwad has a long way to go – he needs to cement his place in the Indian Playing XI before taking over the additional responsibility of captaincy, but when you think about it: What better way to dreaming big than starting it by a GOLD medal in cricket's Asiad debut.

  • Oct 03, 2023 05:00 AM IST

    India vs Nepal live score: And we begin!

    India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 live score: A week after the Indian women's cricket team clinched a histroic gold medal at the Asian Games, it's now over to the boys. A young group, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will begin their campaign at the Hangzhou Games against Nepal today, and given the ground dimensions, records are expected to tumble, some set. Stay tuned. The action isn't too far away.

