India vs Nepal weather forecast, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain force yet another washout in Pallekele?

A day after sharing spoils with Pakistan, Team India is ready for their next assignment in Asia Cup 2023. The team meets Nepal in their second and final group fixture in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Monday, which is a must-win encounter for both the sides.

Fans wait out a rain delay during the Asia Cup 2023(AFP)

India find themselves in a precarious situation after rain played spoilsport in the match against Pakistan on Saturday. Then India won the toss and opted to bat in overcast conditions, following which rain kept interrupting the proceedings. However, rain forced an entire washout after the first innings, leading to both Pakistan and India share a point each.

If we look at the forecast in Pallekele on the match day we might see rain once again hinder the proceedings. As per the forecast there is 80 per cent chance of precipitation and the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degree Celsius.

Humidity is expected to be around 81 percent, while the wind speed would range between 15 to 25 km/h.

Nepal, who qualified for the Asia Cup for the first time after defeating UAE in the finals of the qualifier, are all set to play their first ever international game against India and fifth against a full-member nation. Monday's match will also be their second and final group game in the tournament having played the opener against hosts Pakistan in Multan on August 30. The bowlers did threaten an upset after getting a couple of quick wickets early on, but were undone by Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record knock of 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden ton. Pakistan eventually won by 238 runs.

India, meanwhile, will be hoping to get some game time after the match against Pakistan was washed out. There was no action after India were folded for 266 runs in 48.5 overs.

What else do we know?

If we keep the weather aside and focus on the players, we might see Mohammad Shami replace Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI. As per reports, Bumrah has flown back to Mumbai to be present for the birth of his first child. However, this is yet to be confirmed by Bumrah or BCCI.

Meanwhile, senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will hope to pile some runs after an underwhelming show against Pakistan. Shaheen had dismissed Rohit for 11, and Kohli for 4, making him the first bowler to clean up the talismanic batters in the same innings.

