Shaheen breaks Rohit, Kohli's defence to script history, rock-bottoms India with unplayable deliveries in Asia Cup tie

Rohit Sharma-led Team India got off to an underwhelming start against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Winning the toss and opting to bat, the Men In Blue were rocked by Shaheen Shah Afridi's pace, and was later joined by Haris Rauf to compound India's woes. (Follow: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates) Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli(AFP)

Shaheen got rid of Rohit and Virat Kohli cheaply in successive overs. In fact he also became the first bowler to clean up both Rohit and Kohli in the same innings.

Ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has also dismissed both Rohit and Kohli in the same innings during the Champions Trophy final in 2017. However, Rohit was then trapped LBW, while Kohli was caught as Pakistan had then defeated India by 180 runs.

The dismissal came in the fifth and seventh over after the match resumed from an early rain break. Resuming the proceedings, Shaheen bowled three dots before beating the Indian skipper with a length ball, which nipped back in to beat Rohit's defence. It passed through the gap between his bat and pad, knocking the off-stump on its way. Rohit was dismissed for 11(22).

Charged up Shaheen then got rid of Kohli in his next over but this time with short of a length ball, pitched outside off. Kohli tried to play it square of the wicket but got an inside edge, dragging the ball back on to his stumps. He was packed for 4(7).

Rauf then compounded India's woes as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 14(9). The middle-order batter was making a comeback after a long injury lay-off and showed good signs before getting out. In fact he had hit Rauf for two stylish fours in his previous over, before throwing away his wicket against the same bowler.

Rauf also managed a second scalp in the form of Shubman Gill. The pacer dismissed the opener for 10(32) with a fuller length ball.

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan are batting at the moment.

If we look at India's playing XI, they have kept Mohammad Shami on the bench, giving Shardul Thakur a chance over the senior pacer. Shardul's inclusion will give India some depth in batting, as they find themselves in a difficult position.

Meanwhile, apart from Pandya and Ishan only Ravindra Jadeja remains as the lone batter before the onus to guide India to a challenging total falls on the tailenders.

Rohit and Kohli's struggles against left-arm pacers

Both Rohit and Kohli have been vulnerable against the left-arm pacers.

Rohit has been dismissed six times, including the one in this match, against left-arm pacers since 2021. Kohli, on the other hand, has been dismissed four times.

