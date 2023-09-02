India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK renews cricket's biggest rivalry in overcast, rainy Kandy

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Team India open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against arch rivals Pakistan, who are currently the ranked one ODI side. The match will be played in Pallekele, Sri Lanka but there are chances of rain interrupting the show. For India the focus will be on senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who'll look to go big considering the occasion. But Pakistan also boast of a strong line-up, with the pace trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi leading their seam department. The match will also mark the return of Shreyas Iyer, who is returning after a long injury layoff. But the team will be scratching their head about whom to accommodate in the number four position. Babar, on the other hand, slammed a ton in the previous match and will hope for a repeat against the neighbours. Catch all the updates of the mega IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 encounter:

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam