India vs Netherlands Live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Rain threat remains as IND look to iron out flaws

India vs Netherlands Live updates, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will have their final shot at ironing out the flaws in their World Cup plans and probably test their bench strength as well when they take on Netherlands in their final warm-up tie in Kerala. It could also give them an opportunity to gain 100 per cent clarity on their final XI for the World Cup as well. Their opening practice game, against defending champions England, was washed out due to rain in Guwahati. But India might incur a similar fate in Thiruvananthapuram as well with the city receiving heavy rainfall over the last few days.

India vs Netherlands Live updates, World Cup 2023 warm-up match(AFP)