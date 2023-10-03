News / Cricket / India vs Netherlands Live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Rain threat remains as IND look to iron out flaws
India vs Netherlands Live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Rain threat remains as IND look to iron out flaws

Oct 03, 2023 01:04 PM IST
India vs Netherlands Live updates, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Follow Live score and updates on India's final warm-up tie in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Netherlands Live updates, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will have their final shot at ironing out the flaws in their World Cup plans and probably test their bench strength as well when they take on Netherlands in their final warm-up tie in Kerala. It could also give them an opportunity to gain 100 per cent clarity on their final XI for the World Cup as well. Their opening practice game, against defending champions England, was washed out due to rain in Guwahati. But India might incur a similar fate in Thiruvananthapuram as well with the city receiving heavy rainfall over the last few days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    India vs Netherlands Live score: Today's warm-up matches

    India vs Netherlands Live score: This isn't the only warm-up match happening today. Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in Guwahati while Australia are up against Pakistan in Hyderabad.

  • Oct 03, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    India vs Netherlands Live score: Drizzles everywhere

    India vs Netherlands Live score: There is a very real chance of this match being washed out as well. Which might be just as well for India, they have played a lot of cricket in the last 2 months, mostly ODIs and so they might be thinking that not having to play any warm-up matches is not too bad either.

  • Oct 03, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    India vs Netherlands Live score: Warm-up matches thus far

    India vs Netherlands Live score: The first of these warm-up games were played on September 29. On that day, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Guwahati, New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in Hyderabad while the match between Afghanistan and South Africa was abandoned. Both warm-ups on September 30 - between India and England in Guwahati and Australia and Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram, were abandoned due to rain. On October 2, England beat Bangladesh by four wickets in Guwahati while New Zealand beat South Africa by seven wickets in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Oct 03, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    India vs Netherlands Live updates: A look at how the two squads…

    India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar

  • Oct 03, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's second and final World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned for more updates!

