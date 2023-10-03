News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Men's cricket campaign begins, Sindhu in action, medals await in boxing, athletics
Live

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Men's cricket campaign begins, Sindhu in action, medals await in boxing, athletics

Oct 03, 2023 05:30 AM IST
OPEN APP

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: Follow live updates of Saturday's events for Indian athletes at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: India's star-studded men's cricket and kabaddi teams start their campaigns with their eyes set on gold. While the men's cricket team will be looking to make it a sweep for India in the sport, with the women having already taking gold, the kabaddi side will be seeking redemption as they look to reestablish the dominance that was stunningly broken in 2018. The women's kabaddi team will also be in action. The women's hockey team are up against Hong Kong in their final group game. Badminton stars PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth will engage in their respective singles ties. Archers Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara in recurve and Jyothi Surekha, Abhishek Verma and Pravin Deotale in compound all stand a chance at reaching the semifinals of their events.

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: PV Sindhu starts her campaign on Tuesday
Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: PV Sindhu starts her campaign on Tuesday(AFP)

Athletics have made the medals rain in India's favour and there is set to be more on Tuesday. Tejaswin Shankar currently leads the standings in men's decathlon and he will be looking to maintain that spot with the lung-busting discipline drawing to a close towards the end of the day on Tuesday. Parul Chaudhary, who won silver in women's 3000m steeplechase on Monday, will be competing for a second medal in Hangzhou when she lines up for India in the women's 5000m final. Annu Rani will be looking to add to the bronze she won at the 2014 Asian Games in the women's javelin final. India's medal tally touched 60 on Monday, having won 13 golds, 24 silvers and 23 bronze.

Catch the Highlights of Day 10 of Asian Games 2023:

India's medal tally-

Gold: 13

Silver: 24

Bronze: 23

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: Day 9 recap

    India reached their 60-medal mark at the Asian Games on Day 9, with athletics taking the spotlight. The men's 4x400m mixed relay team initially claimed third place but moved up to second after Sri Lanka's disqualification. Indian athlete Ancy Sojan Edappilly secured a silver medal in the women's long jump, and Parul Chaudhary and Priti won silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase. The Indian men’s hockey team also dominated Bangladesh with a 12-0 victory to reach the semi-finals. Indian athletes qualified for various medal rounds in athletics events.

  • Oct 03, 2023 05:21 AM IST

    Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: Kabaddi kickstarts India's day

    Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: India will begin its day with men's kabaddi action at 6 AM IST, as the side takes on Bangladesh in Group A

  • Oct 03, 2023 05:14 AM IST

    Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome for the live coverage of Asian Games 2023, Day 10 in Hangzhou! It's an action-packed day for India with men's cricket team kickstarting its campaign in the quarterfinals, kabaddi team seeking to take back its top-podium after stunningly missing it the last time around, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam leading the medal charge in Archery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asian games

Aarathy takes a ‘crash’ course to Asian Games skating medal

others
Published on Oct 03, 2023 12:10 AM IST

The medical doctor was part of the women’s team that won the women’s speed skating 300m relay bronze in the Hangzhou Games

For Aarathy, 29, it has been a roller-coaster journey that has culminated in a medal in her second Games.(AFP)
ByAvishek Roy

Ancy Sojan takes MS Dhoni's rulebook to Asian Games podium

The 22-year-old turned in a a personal best leap of 6.63m to win silver in the women's long jump

Ancy's process, quite simply, is her training. And listening to some English and Tamil numbers, even a little jig
others
Published on Oct 03, 2023 12:01 AM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava

Asian Games Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for October 3

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 India Full Schedule: The action gets underway with men's cricket as India lock horns with Nepal in the quarterfinals.

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 India Full Schedule(AP)
others
Published on Oct 02, 2023 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sutirtha-Ayhika loses semis but win historic Asian Games bronze

The Indian duo went down to the North Korean pairing of Cha and Pak but not before putting up a mighty fight

The Mukherjees dished out another fighting display on the back of a phenomenal victory against Chinese second seeds Cheng Meng and Wang Yidi in the quarters-finals.(AFP)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 11:55 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta

Asian Games: Young coach makes difference for Vithya, Nithya

The 25-year-old Rathore has helped the twins from Coimbatore turn their careers around in quick time

Vithya and Nithya Ramraj with coach Nehpal Singh Rathore
others
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 12:13 AM IST
ByAvishek Roy

Parul, Ancy win silver, Tejaswin leads in decathlon

India women claim silver and bronze in 3000m steeplechase; Ancy Sojan leaps a personal best 6.63m to land silver in women’s long jump

Tejaswin Shankar is at the top of the standings in decathlon, Parul Chaudhary and Priti won silver and bronze and Ancy Sojan won silver in women's long jump.
others
Published on Oct 02, 2023 11:10 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava

Giving PT Usha company and hurdling over a near-forgotten record

Vithya’s robust running and a slightly awkward high clearance of the hurdles recalls the style of Usha.

Bahrain's Aminat Oluwaseun Yusuf Jamal, center, competes with India's Vithya Ramraj, right, during the women's 400-meter hurdles heat at the 19th Asian Games(AP)
others
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 01:51 AM IST
ByN Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi

Ex-NFL star Russ Francis dies in a plane crash at the Lake Placid Airport

Russ Francis was a star player for San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots.

Russ Francis(X(Formerly Twitter)/@beegjuan1)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 11:19 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Barman alleges she lost bronze medal to 'transgender' athlete

The 26-year-old defending champion finished her event with 5708 points on Sunday behind China's Zheng (6149 points), Ekaterina (6056 points), and Agasara (5712)

Barman deleted the tweet a few hours later.(REUTERS)
others
Published on Oct 02, 2023 10:30 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava

India's mixed relay bronze upgraded to silver at Asian Games

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team had their medal upgraded after second-placed Sri Lankan were disqualified.

The Indians ran the race in 3:14.34s while the gold medal winning Bahraini team registered a time of 3:14.02s. (AFP)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 07:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India's Ancy Sojan wins silver in women's long jump at Asian Games

Ancy Sojan bettered her personal best twice over to win silver while Shaili Singh, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth.

Ancy Sojan bettered her personal best twice in the event(AFP)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 07:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Indian women's kabaddi team plays out 34-34 draw against Chinese Taipei

The Indian women's kabaddi team was held to a surprise 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei in a Group A match at the Asian Games.

Indian players during their match against Chinese Taipei in the Women's Team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games(PTI)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 06:54 PM IST
PTI | , Hangzhou

India bow out in quarterfinals of women's basketball at Asian Games

The Indian women's basketball team lost 57-96 against North Korea to bow out in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games.

The Indian women's basketball team lost 57-96 against North Korea to bow out in the quarterfinals | Image for representation (REUTERS)
others
Published on Oct 02, 2023 06:31 PM IST
PTI | , Hangzhou

Asian Games: Parul wins silver, bronze for Preeti in women's 3000m steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary added an Asian Games silver in a year in which she won gold at the World Championships as well.

Both Parul and Preeti managed new personal best times(AP)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 06:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Simone Biles pulls off Yurchenko's double pike to be named after her at Worlds

Simone Biles became the first woman to do the Yurchenko double pike at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

US' Simone Biles competes during the women's qualifying session at the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships(AFP)
others
Published on Oct 02, 2023 04:16 PM IST
Reuters |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out