Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Men's cricket campaign begins, Sindhu in action, medals await in boxing, athletics

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: India's star-studded men's cricket and kabaddi teams start their campaigns with their eyes set on gold. While the men's cricket team will be looking to make it a sweep for India in the sport, with the women having already taking gold, the kabaddi side will be seeking redemption as they look to reestablish the dominance that was stunningly broken in 2018. The women's kabaddi team will also be in action. The women's hockey team are up against Hong Kong in their final group game. Badminton stars PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth will engage in their respective singles ties. Archers Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara in recurve and Jyothi Surekha, Abhishek Verma and Pravin Deotale in compound all stand a chance at reaching the semifinals of their events. Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: PV Sindhu starts her campaign on Tuesday(AFP)

Athletics have made the medals rain in India's favour and there is set to be more on Tuesday. Tejaswin Shankar currently leads the standings in men's decathlon and he will be looking to maintain that spot with the lung-busting discipline drawing to a close towards the end of the day on Tuesday. Parul Chaudhary, who won silver in women's 3000m steeplechase on Monday, will be competing for a second medal in Hangzhou when she lines up for India in the women's 5000m final. Annu Rani will be looking to add to the bronze she won at the 2014 Asian Games in the women's javelin final. India's medal tally touched 60 on Monday, having won 13 golds, 24 silvers and 23 bronze.

Catch the Highlights of Day 10 of Asian Games 2023:

India's medal tally-

Gold: 13

Silver: 24

Bronze: 23

