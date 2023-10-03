Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Men's cricket campaign begins, Sindhu in action, medals await in boxing, athletics
Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: Follow live updates of Saturday's events for Indian athletes at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live updates: India's star-studded men's cricket and kabaddi teams start their campaigns with their eyes set on gold. While the men's cricket team will be looking to make it a sweep for India in the sport, with the women having already taking gold, the kabaddi side will be seeking redemption as they look to reestablish the dominance that was stunningly broken in 2018. The women's kabaddi team will also be in action. The women's hockey team are up against Hong Kong in their final group game. Badminton stars PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth will engage in their respective singles ties. Archers Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara in recurve and Jyothi Surekha, Abhishek Verma and Pravin Deotale in compound all stand a chance at reaching the semifinals of their events.
Athletics have made the medals rain in India's favour and there is set to be more on Tuesday. Tejaswin Shankar currently leads the standings in men's decathlon and he will be looking to maintain that spot with the lung-busting discipline drawing to a close towards the end of the day on Tuesday. Parul Chaudhary, who won silver in women's 3000m steeplechase on Monday, will be competing for a second medal in Hangzhou when she lines up for India in the women's 5000m final. Annu Rani will be looking to add to the bronze she won at the 2014 Asian Games in the women's javelin final. India's medal tally touched 60 on Monday, having won 13 golds, 24 silvers and 23 bronze.
Catch the Highlights of Day 10 of Asian Games 2023:
India's medal tally-
Gold: 13
Silver: 24
Bronze: 23
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 03, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: Day 9 recap
India reached their 60-medal mark at the Asian Games on Day 9, with athletics taking the spotlight. The men's 4x400m mixed relay team initially claimed third place but moved up to second after Sri Lanka's disqualification. Indian athlete Ancy Sojan Edappilly secured a silver medal in the women's long jump, and Parul Chaudhary and Priti won silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase. The Indian men’s hockey team also dominated Bangladesh with a 12-0 victory to reach the semi-finals. Indian athletes qualified for various medal rounds in athletics events.
- Oct 03, 2023 05:21 AM IST
Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: Kabaddi kickstarts India's day
Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: India will begin its day with men's kabaddi action at 6 AM IST, as the side takes on Bangladesh in Group A
- Oct 03, 2023 05:14 AM IST
Asian Games Day 10 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome for the live coverage of Asian Games 2023, Day 10 in Hangzhou! It's an action-packed day for India with men's cricket team kickstarting its campaign in the quarterfinals, kabaddi team seeking to take back its top-podium after stunningly missing it the last time around, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam leading the medal charge in Archery.