India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming, match date - When and where to watch live telecast on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:28 IST

India will take on New Zealand in the must-win second Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led side suffered a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test and have no choice but to win the second Test at Christchurch to level the two-match series. India’s job will not be easy as the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is the hosts most happy-hunting ground at home. They have played 6 Tests, won 4 of them and lost only once while one game ended draw. Their win percentage of 66.67 is the best among all home venues for them.

To add to India’s woes, their premier fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the first Test, is likely to miss the all-important 2nd Test match due to an ankle injury. He is likely to be replaced by either Umesh Yadav or Navdeep Saini

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will take place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match begins at 4:00 AM IST on Saturday (February 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test match online?

The online streaming of the The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket