India vs New Zealand: 4th ODI report card – Rohit Sharma and Co put up an embarrassing show

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets Thursday in the fourth one-day international after the hosts crumbled without talisman Virat Kohli and posted their lowest one-day international total since 2010. After bowling out India for 92 in Hamilton, it took just 14.4 overs for the Black Caps to chase down the modest target.

The hosts were 93 for two, taking the five match series to 3-1 in India’s favour. Let’s take a look at how the Indian players fared in this clash at Hamilton -

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma had a forgettable 200th outing in ODI cricket as he was dismissed for just 7 runs by Kiwi pacer Trent Boult. Rohit’s innings never got going in the swinging conditions of Hamilton and he faced 23 balls before perishing.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Opener Shikhar Dhawan too failed with the bat and was one of the culprits for India’s embarrassing show with the bat. He failed to read the line of a swinging delivery from Boult and the ball crashed into his pads. After slamming two half-centuries in the first two matches of the series, Dhawan’s form has seen a dip in the last two matches and he will now look to finish the series on a high in Wellington.

Shubman Gill – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

It was momentous day for young gun Subhman Gill but it soon turned into a nightmare as he gave away an easy catch to bowler Boult to be dismissed for just 9. It is too early to judge Gill merely on this performance but he will look for some runs in the final match of the series.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 0/10, Verdict: Very poor

Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu once again failed to justify his position in the side as he was dismissed for a duck. After the fall of early wickets, patience was the need of the hour for the visitors but he gave away an easy catch to Martin Guptill on just the fourth delivery that he faced.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 0/10, Verdict: Very poor

Wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik too had a forgettable game as he was sent back into the hut by Colin de Grandhomme for 0. Karthik poked at a delivery outside the off-stump and that resulted in a easy catch for the keeper.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav couldn’t bail India out of trouble either as he was dismissed for just one. Jadhav failed to read the trajectory of a swinging delivery from Boult and was adjudged LBW. The stage was set for the pocket-sized dynamite to steady the Indian ship and show his importance with the bat but he failed to grab the opportunity.

Hardik Pandya – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was one of the few Indian batsmen who looked to apply themselves in the middle and not play into the hands of the bowlers. He tried to keep hold of the innings from one end and didn’t let go of the loose deliveries as well as ended up hitting four boundaries. But even Pandya couldn’t survive the pressure from Boult who made him edge a delivery into the hands of the keeper.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best Indian bowler on the day and that too by a country mile. He picked up two wickets during the chase but with the target being so low, Bhuvi’s scalps never even threatened to trouble the hosts. With the bat, Bhuvi failed to hold fort, something which he has done so well in the past.

Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was given just one over to bowl and that just isn’t enough to judge his bowling on the day. But the rating points that he gets for this match is because of his batting. He stuck in the middle and showed the other Indian batsmen how to bat on this track. He faced 33 deliveries and scored 15 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a torrid time with the ball as he was taken for 32 runs in the 2.2 overs. But with the target being so small, Chahal can’t be blamed for being taken for runs. Like Kuldeep, Chahal (18* off 37) too scored crucial runs with the bat to provide some respectability to the Indian total after an embarrassing top-order collapse.

Khaleel Ahmed - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled just three overs in the innings but ended up giving up 19 runs on a bowler-friendly wicket. Khaleel needs to work on his economy rate as he has been guilty of giving away runs in the past as well.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 17:11 IST