India vs New Zealand: ‘Always nice to see back of him’ - Tim Southee reveals reasons for success against Virat Kohli

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:34 IST

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee became the most successful bowler against India captain Virat Kohli after the Kiwi bowler cleaned him up in the 2nd ODI in Auckland on Saturday. Southee has now dismissed Kohli six times in the ODIs and nine times across all international formats. On the eve of 3rd ODI, Southee was questioned on the reasons for his success against Kohli.

In his reply, the bowler credited the assistance he has received from the surface and the new ball. “He is obviously a class player and doesn’t have many weaknesses. I think the wicket had a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you put it in the right areas, there was enough there to ask a few questions. It is about assistance and the pitch conditions...,” Southee told reporters.

The Kiwi seamer added that Kohli’s wicket is always crucial as he is exceptional in chasing targets. “It is your job to take wickets...And Virat is a great player and he has been in great form. Especially in run chases he is exceptional, so I guess it’s always nice to see the back of him. I didn’t know that was the most...,” he said.

New Zealand have already won the first two T20Is against India, and taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The two teams will play the third and the final ODI on Tuesday, in which Kohli’s men will be looking to get a consolation win, while New Zealand will be looking to register a cleansweep.

“...they have been two great games of cricket and the ODI side has played some good cricket for a while even though we have been missing some important guys,” Southee said on the team’s performance so far.

“The guys have played great ODI cricket for a while now, although it was our first time since the World Cup. But the group has played well for a long time,” he added.