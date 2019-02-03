India vs New Zealand: Are Virat Kohli & Co all set for ICC World Cup 2019? Ravi Shastri answers

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes that they are ready for ICC World Cup 2019 but there are a few places in the side that they still need to decide on. The side has been enjoying a brilliant run of form lately and they defeated New Zealand in the fifth ODI in Wellington to clinch the five-match series 4-1 on Sunday.

When asked about their team composition ahead of the marquee event, Shastri revealed that the team still needs to look at one or two places but he also hinted largely that India look all set for the upcoming World Cup.

“I would think so. There will be still one or two places you will look at. In general, the team more or less picks itself. What you want is people not to lose their form with five games left before the World Cup. You in fact should pick every opportunity you get and make the most of it. And that is why I like the way Rayudu played today. This was the best game of the five matches, because from 18 for 4 to win the game, the way we did and Rayudu in particular. He batted like a millionaire in the last game,” Shastri told Star Sports after the encounter.

India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth one-day international in Wellington to wrap up the series 4-1. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with 90 in India’s innings of 252, while the hosts in reply were all out for 217 in the 45th over.

Rayudu rescued India from a disastrous start when the visitors were four for 18, steering his side to 252.

New Zealand’s top order also went cheaply, before a 67-run stand by Kane Williamson and Tom Latham for the fourth wicket. But after they went in quick succession Yuzvendra Chahal led a spin assault that saw the hosts all out for 217, with Chahal taking three lbw decisions for 41.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 17:47 IST