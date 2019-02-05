India vs New Zealand: Back for the T20Is, Rishabh Pant plays audacious stroke while training - Watch

After being dropped for the ODI series, young Rishabh Pant is back for the T20I series and in many ways, this is an opportunity for him to put his name in the fray for the World Cup squad.

He hit the ground running as the Indian side took part in the training session. The left-hander, who is very keen to play funky strokes, captured everyone’s attention with an audacious reverse flick off Hardik Pandya. He changed his stance at the last moment and then flicked a full ball on middle stump over third man.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has already advocated for the inclusion of Pant in India’s limited overs side and wants him in the playing XI for the home series against Australia.

“I would also keep Rishabh Pant. He brings that left-handedness in the top lineup as well. And I would look at playing him in the team. I will look to play him in the five one-dayers that India plays against Australia in about two weeks time. That will give us a fair idea about how the young kid is shaping up and give him some little more responsibility at say 4 or 5,” Gavaskar said after the fifth ODI match in Wellington.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 09:55 IST