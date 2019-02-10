India vs New Zealand: Dinesh Karthik denies Krunal Pandya single in crunch final over - Watch

When 16 runs are required off the final over, every run counts. But in the T20I series final between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, Dinesh Karthik had the confidence to send Krunal Pandya back after hitting the ball towards long-on in the third ball of the over from Tim Southee. Karthik played out consecutive dot balls and the equation was reduced to 14 from three balls. Unfortunately, Karthik managed only a single in the next delivery and India had to get 13 runs from two balls. Karthik wrapped up the innings with a six off the last ball, but it was too little, too late. India lost the match by four runs and therefore lost the T20I series 2-1.

India captain Rohit Sharma said his team will return home with lots of positives despite a “disappointing” third T20I.

India savoured a historic Test and ODI bilateral series win in Australia before recording their biggest ODI series win on New Zealand soil. A first ever T20 series win would have been an icing on the cake but the hosts held their nerves to pull off a thrilling victory.

“Disappointing to not cross the line but we fought well right till the end. 210 odd (213 target) was always going to be tough, but we were in it till the end. They held their nerve and kept hitting their yorkers,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation.”

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 20:18 IST