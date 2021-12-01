'I don't understand how Ishant got another Test after what he did in England': Former pacer slams 'below-par' Sharma

Not too long ago… in fact a couple of years back, Ishant Sharma was India's most improved bowler. In the first few years of his Test career, barring a five-wicket-haul on debut, the unforgettable spell at Sydney to Ricky Ponting and a match-winning seven-for at Lord's came to mind when one thought of Ishant. But in the last few years, the India pacer had turned a new leaf and emerged to be a part of India's famous five-pronged pace attack.

However, if his performances in the last few Test matches are to be considered, it reflects a throwback to the first few years. While the rest of the pacers have gone from strength to strength, Ishant has struggled to pick up wickets. After a match-haul of nine wickets against Bangladesh in the Day/Night Test in 2019, the maximum Ishant has claimed in a match are five wickets.

Ishant’s lacklustre show was again on display during the Kanpur Test in New Zealand, where the India pacer went wicketless in both innings. Reflecting on the 33-year-old pacer’s reaction, former England pacer Steve Harmison has said that he is baffled seeing Ishant play another Test match for India, and backed Mohammed Siraj to replace him in the Playing XI for the second Test in Mumbai.

"For me both seamers were also below par in the first Test match, for the life of me I don’t understand how Ishant Sharma got another game of Test cricket after what he did in England, so for me I'd bring [Mohammed] Siraj in for him. The three spinners bowled well enough, so they'll be the only changes I make," Harmison said his YouTube channel.

In the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, Ishant picked up three wickets, all in the first innings and went without any in the second. Next, he played the Lord's Test, where Ishant grabbed three and two wickets in the first and second innings respectively. At Leeds, where England hammered India by an innings and 76 runs, Ishant again had gone wicketless, which means the India pacer has now failed to pick up a wicket in his last two Test matches.