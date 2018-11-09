India vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s WT20, Live Cricket Score: Taniya Bhatia departs early

Preview: A young Indian squad will aim to emerge from the shadows of a win-less past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first stand alone Women’s World T20. India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and recently-appointed coach Ramesh Powar insist that the team has learnt from that final loss and the presence of youngsters, including six World Cup debutants, makes the squad “fearless”.

Follow India-New Zealand live updates below -

20:38 hrs IST Kiwis strike early Medium pacer Lea Tahudu strikes on her first delivery of the innings as he gets rid of Taniya Bhatia. The right-arm bowler wrecked the off stump of the batter as India lose their first wicket of the day.





20:33 hrs IST Boundaries to start proceedings Spinner Watkin came on to bowl the first over and opener Taniya Bhatia hits the ball for a boundary towards fine leg. Then, she pulled the ball for the second four towards square leg. Good start for India.





20:24 hrs IST National anthem time Few kids are making their way into the middle carrying the respective flags of the two nations. The officials and players are also coming out on the ground now and the national anthems of both the teams will be played ahead of the contest.





20:20 hrs IST New Zealand playing XI Suzie Bates, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Katey Martin(w), Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu





20:15 hrs IST Meet the stars Take a look at the players who will try to win India’s first global trophy in women’s cricket. These are the Indian stars who will look to end India’s trophy drought in the Caribbean.





20:09 hrs IST Skipper Harmanpreet during toss The wicket looks good to bat on and it might slow down later. We are playing with four spinners and later on it might help. India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy





20:04 hrs IST Toss update India have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against New Zealand in the first match of the ICC Women’s World T20 in Guyana.





19:47 hrs IST Rohit Sharma’s message for India “Best wishes to our women’s cricket team for the T20 World Cup who will be taking on New Zealand cricket team tonight (Friday). I’m very optimistic for this one and I’m sure, they’ll bring glory to our country. All the very best,” Rohit said in a video which he uploaded on social media.





19:36 hrs IST Onus on Indian bowlers to come to the fore While Mandhana’s performance will be crucial at the top, teenager Jemimah Rodriguez, Tanya Bhatia and Harmanpreet will make up the middle order. The spin department, led by leggie Poonam Yadav, is India’s strength while the pace department lacks experience after the retirement of veteran Jhulan Goswami. “The bowlers too have improved massively in last three months, they are clear with their plans. And fielding wise, we are 10 per cent better than in the last World Cup,” added Mandhana.





19:24 hrs IST ‘Asia Cup loss a wake-up call’ Smriti Mandhana, on whom India will be relying heavily in the Caribbean, said the Asia Cup T20 final loss to Bangladesh in June was a timely wake-up call. “After the setback in the Asia Cup, everyone went back and worked hard. You can see everyone is up to the mark where you need to be at the international standard. The Sri Lanka series has been really good. For me personally, I didn’t get really good scores, but one match, Harmanpreet and I didn’t score a single run and we got 170. That was brilliant.”





19:14 hrs IST Indian squad for tournament The selectors announced a young Indian squad tasked to lift the trophy in West Indies - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.





19:04 hrs IST Tough group for India India have failed to go past the group stage in the previous three editions and they will have to play well consistently to advance to the knock-outs. After the opener against New Zealand, India will face Pakistan on November 11, Ireland on November 15 and three-time champions Australia on November 17.





18:55 hrs IST Form of Team India India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result, a semi-final appearance, coming in 2009 and 2010. This is the first stand alone World T20 for women after being held alongside the men’s event in the past editions. In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home.



