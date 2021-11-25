'If Bumrah and Shami were here, not sure if they would have played': Doull says India pacer's record speaks for itself

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull feels India would not miss the services of the five star cricketers who have been rested for the two-Test series. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami have been given a breather for the Test series, while Virat Kohli will return to lead the team for the second Test, but Doull reckons that India may feel the void of only three of them.

"These sides rather match up nicely. India have an advantage with the spin bowling department in these home conditions. I know the key five guys are missing when you look at Bumrah, Shami, Pant, Rohit and Kohli but I think only three of them are sorely missed. And that is Rohit, Virat and Bumrah," Doull said on Star Sports.

"Yes, Pant can take the game away from you but in these types of situations, you need your best wicketkeeper and that is Saha. So I don’t think they lose anything having him ahead of Rishabh Pant."

India included three spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel – and two pacers – Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma in their Playing XI. Weighing in on the same, Doull heaped praise on Umesh, who is playing his 50th Test, saying that his impressive record speaks for itself. The former New Zealand quick highlighted Umesh's home record, asserting that it is good enough to keep Bumrah and Shami out of the XI.

"If Bumrah and Shami were here, I’m not sure they would have played because Umesh Yadav’s record is so good that he is guaranteed to play. I think they will miss only three of the five players massively but the other two they can do without, particularly for this Test match," pointed out Doull.