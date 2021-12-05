IND vs NZ: 'It was a dream delivery for any fast bowler': Siraj reveals how he planned star NZ batter's wicket on Day 2

Despite Ajaz Patel becoming only the third bowler in the history of the game to bag all 10 wickets in a Test innings, the second day of the second India-New Zealand Test at the Wankhede Stadium belonged to India. That is because they ended the day at 69/0 with a second innings lead of 332 runs. And one of the main reasons behind their successful outing was pacer Mohammed Siraj and his fiery three-wicket haul.

After folding for 325, with Mayank Agarwal scoring 150 and Ajaz picking all 10 wickets, India responded with incredible tenacity by bundling out the Black Caps for 62. At the start, they were left reeling at 17/3 as Siraj sent Will Young (4), Tom Latham (10), and Ross Taylor (1) packing very early.

His delivery to Taylor, in particular, is being praised heavily as it was truly unplayable. Siraj, while addressing the press conference after the day's play, said it was a "dream delivery".

"The plan was that we had set field for an inswing delivery and was aim to hit the pads but the way I was building my rhythm, I thought why not bowl an outswing. It was a dream delivery for any fast bowler," explained the Hyderabad pacer.

Siraj had split his webbing during the first T20 International against New Zealand in Jaipur and was out of action since then. He was overlooked with senior pacer Ishant Sharma getting a chance in the opening Test in Kanpur.

"When I resumed training after getting injured, I did a lot of single wicket bowling with an aim to get as much swing as possible. That was my focus.

"As and when I would get chance in Test match, I had to consistently hit one area and that's what helps me in building my rhythm," the Hyderabad fast bowler, who bowled a 147 kmph plus bouncer to dismiss Tom Latham, said.

The basic endeavour for him has always been to let batters play as many deliveries as possible and that's why bowl a stump line and not outside the off-stump.

"I wanted to pitch it on stumps and hit one area consistently as it creates problem for batters. The batters start leaving deliveries if you start bowling outside the off-stump."

He knew that on this track, spinners will bowl long spells and he had decided that whatever be the length of his spell, he would go full tilt, as he did during those four overs.

"I knew I will get 3-4 overs of spell and wanted to bowl with full intensity," he concluded.

