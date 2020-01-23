e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson highlights IPL importance ahead of 1st T20I against India

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson highlights IPL importance ahead of 1st T20I against India

India vs New Zealand: Ahead of the 1st T20I against India at Auckland, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson highlighted the exposure young Indian cricketers get by playing in the IPL.

cricket Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Terming IPL as one of the best franchise leagues of the world, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson highlighted its importance in giving exposure to Indian youngsters which later on help when they advance to the international level. Williamson was speaking about the strength of the Indian squad which has travelled to New Zealand for 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

“They have a world-class side and I think the IPL has been a fantastic breeding ground for international depth cricketers within India,” said Williamson ahead of the first India vs New Zealand T20I at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday.

Williamson, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, said the youngsters in the Indian side may be new at the international level but they have enough exposures because of playing in tournaments like the IPL.

“So we know there are so many world-class players within that side and young talented guys that are perhaps newer to the international arena but have had all that experience playing in competitions like the IPL, which is one of the biggest competitions in franchise cricket,” added Williamson.

New Zealand are coming on the back heavy defeat to Australia in the three-match series but Williamson said it was time for the Black Caps to move on from the disappointment and focus on the India series. “You need to keep moving on. The schedule is such that challenges keep coming thick and fast and now we got a great opportunity against India who are one of the top sides in the world but different personnel in terms of the T20 format and the guys are looking forward to the challenge.

India, meanwhile will face New Zealand for the first time after their defeat against them in ODI World Cup semi-final.

