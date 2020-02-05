India vs New Zealand live score 1st ODI at Hamilton: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty
India vs New Zealand live score 1st ODI: Follow IND vs NZ live score and latest updates from Seddon Park in Hamilton.
8:14 hrs IST
Southee sends back Agarwal
8:09 hrs IST
Grandhomme gets Shaw
8:06 hrs IST
Fifty up for India
7:58 hrs IST
Bennett bearing the brunt
7:55 hrs IST
Agarwal responds
7:53 hrs IST
Southee troubling Agarwal
7:50 hrs IST
Prithvi Shaw shows his class
7:44 hrs IST
Agarwal is away
7:40 hrs IST
Agarwal follows
7:38 hrs IST
Shaw off the mark
7:35 hrs IST
Maiden to start
7:29 hrs IST
The players out in the middle
7:25 hrs IST
A doze of stats before the first ball
7:20 hrs IST
Hamilton pitch report
7:14 hrs IST
Playing XIs of India and New Zealand
7:09 hrs IST
‘Wanted to bowl first too’
7:04 hrs IST
‘Chasing good option’
7:01 hrs IST
The toss
6:51 hrs IST
Double debutants for India
-
6:45 hrs IST
Hamilton weather
6:40 hrs IST
Jimmy Neesham boost for New Zealand
6:34 hrs IST
No Kane Williamson, Latham to lead
6:25 hrs IST
No Rohit Sharma
6:20 hrs IST
The last encounter
6:15 hrs IST
Bright and sunny afternoon
6:10 hrs IST
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live score
India vs New Zealand live score, 1st ODI: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first ODI. India have handed debuts to Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, both of them will open the batting at Hamilton. After a one-sided T20I series, at least by the scoreline (5-0), India and New Zealand gear up for a three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Both sides are at opposite ends when it comes to confidence and momentum. India are fresh from a historic 5-0 whitewash while the hosts last time won an international match back in November, last year. Virat Kohli’s India will be hoping to carry their form of the shortest format into the ODIs. New Zealand, who are without the services of regular captain Kane Williamson will be hoping for change of fortunes with the change of format.
Follow Ind vs NZ ODI match live score here:
Southee sends back Agarwal
OUT! New Zealand go bang bang after India’s breezy start. Not the best of deliveries from Southee. It was short and wide, there to be hit, Agarwal did get a good piece of it but unfortunately hit it straight to the point fielder, who takes a sharp catch.
Grandhomme gets Shaw
OUT! The bowling change has done the trick for New Zealand. Just a little wobble off the seam from Colin de Grandhomme, Shaw pokes at it without any feet movement and gets the outside edge.
Fifty up for India
India have raced to their fifty inside 8 overs, a very good start provided by Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.
Bennett bearing the brunt
Bennett has strayed on both sides of the wicket but on this over he drifted down the leg side thrice with two of them punished for four. Some early problems for Tom Latham with Bennett really struggling for his line and length. India have gone off to a flying start.
Agarwal responds
FOUR! Super shot from Mayank Agarwal. That’s why he’s regarded as one of the best Indian openers. Yes, Southee troubled him in the over but that doesn’t deter him from cover driving him through the gap to collect his second boundary.
Southee troubling Agarwal
Umpire’s call on wickets hitting. Oh! tell you what, Agarwal would have had his heart on his mouth there. Southee sold him a dummy, after bowling two beautiful outswingers, he brought a 7-2 field and decided to bowl the big in-swinger to catch the India opener off-guard.
Prithvi Shaw shows his class
Back-to-back boundaries from Prithvi Shaw’s bat. Well, just when it appeared he was struggling a bit for timing, the youngster hits two beautiful shots - one through the leg side, another one through the off side square of the wicket. Hamish Bennett is already proving to be expensive.
Agarwal is away
FOUR! LOVELY! Overpitched, outside off, Agarwal comes forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives this through mid off! First boundary of the day and comes from Mayank Agarwal’s bat.
Agarwal follows
Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark in identical fashion. Another delivery short and wide from Bennett, much better timing from Agarwal and large square boundary allowed the Indian openers to take 3 runs. India 6 for no loss after 2 overs.
Shaw off the mark
First runs in ODI cricket for Prithvi Shaw, a backfoot punch for a couple. The youngster took 9 deliveries to get of the mark.
Maiden to start
Brilliant from Tim Southee, a maiden to start the proceedings. He started off with a wide one but then brought his line back close to Shaw, who got a couple of inside edges.
The players out in the middle
India openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have walked out to the centre. It will be Tim Southee with the new ball for New Zealand. Here we go!
A doze of stats before the first ball
240: Average 1st innings score over last 5 completed matches. (all out /50 overs played)
30%: India has won 3/10 ODI matches played at Seddon Park, Hamilton
7: India and NZ both have lost 7 matches each at this venue, whoever loses this match will have most loses at this venue in ODIs.
1: India will become the team to play 2nd most ODIs against NZ. Currently India and Pakistan have played 107 matches against NZ in ODIs. Also, India will need 127 runs to have 2nd most runs against NZ in ODIs
Hamilton pitch report
There’s only a 55 metre boundary on one side with the breeze. It looks a good batting surface with the sun out. It’s dry with no grass cover. As the match progresses, spinners will come into play, reckons VVS Laxman. With one shorter boundary there will be plenty of runs scored. It’s also a kind of soil that also offers a bit of bounce.
Playing XIs of India and New Zealand
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
‘Wanted to bowl first too’
Virat Kohli: Probably we would have bowled first as well. Short boundary is a big factor as it’s hard to defend on this ground. The wicket plays a bit better in the second half under lights. It’s a good track, going to be a challenge for us to post a score on the board batting first. Two debutants, both at the top, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal make their ODI debuts, pretty exciting times for them,” said India captain Virat Kohli.
‘Chasing good option’
“Chasing here’s a good option, with one short boundary it’s going to be hard to defend. Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi are playing. Things haven’t been going well for us,” said New Zealand skipper Tom Latham.
The toss
New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first against India in the first ODI.
It is time for the 1st ODI and New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Bzov9lb5hD— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020
Double debutants for India
Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will make their ODI debuts for India at Hamilton.
Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw all set to make their ODI debut for #TeamIndia.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020
Proud moment for this duo 🤝🤝#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mXCKsURRIk
Hamilton weather
As reported earlier, there is no chance of rain today. It is bright and sunny at Hamilton and it is likely to remain the same way throught the afternoon. The temperature is likely to be between 18-23 degrees Celcuis. (Click here for full report)
Jimmy Neesham boost for New Zealand
Jimmy Neesham’s 2019 form is a big boost for NZ. Jimmy Neesham was undoubtedly one of the best ODI all-rounder in 2019 as the record itself depicts that.
If we look at the players’ record in ODIs who scored a minimum of 200 runs and taken atleast 15 wickets since 2019, we find: Jimmy Neesham has both, the best batting as well as bowling average.
No Kane Williamson, Latham to lead
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not be available in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series. He has replaced by Mark Chapman in the side and he is likely to make his debut in the first ODI against India. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in Williamson’s absence.
No Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma’s injury came as a heavy blow to India. The India limited overs vice captain has been ruled out of the remainder of the New Zealand tour with a calf injury he suffered during the 5th T20I. Rohit has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal in India’s ODI squad and captain Virat Kohli confirmed that he will be making his debut along with Prithvi Shaw in the first ODI.
The last encounter
The last T20I between India and New Zealand at the same venue was decided by a Super Over, which Rohit Sharma winning it with a six. But the last ODI between the two sides at the same venue was completely one-sided. Coming in with a 3-0 lead, India were bowled out for 92 as Trent Boult breathed fire. A similar outcome on Wednesday is unlikely as surface is likely to be on the slower side.
Bright and sunny afternoon
1st ODI time ✔✔#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XgJlkdISVE— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. After whitewashing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, Virat Kohli and Co. will be looking to showcase another dominant performance in the three-match ODI series.