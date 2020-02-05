India vs New Zealand live score 1st ODI at Hamilton: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty

India vs New Zealand live score, 1st ODI: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first ODI. India have handed debuts to Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, both of them will open the batting at Hamilton. After a one-sided T20I series, at least by the scoreline (5-0), India and New Zealand gear up for a three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Both sides are at opposite ends when it comes to confidence and momentum. India are fresh from a historic 5-0 whitewash while the hosts last time won an international match back in November, last year. Virat Kohli’s India will be hoping to carry their form of the shortest format into the ODIs. New Zealand, who are without the services of regular captain Kane Williamson will be hoping for change of fortunes with the change of format.

Follow Ind vs NZ ODI match live score here:

8:14 hrs IST Southee sends back Agarwal OUT! New Zealand go bang bang after India’s breezy start. Not the best of deliveries from Southee. It was short and wide, there to be hit, Agarwal did get a good piece of it but unfortunately hit it straight to the point fielder, who takes a sharp catch.





8:09 hrs IST Grandhomme gets Shaw OUT! The bowling change has done the trick for New Zealand. Just a little wobble off the seam from Colin de Grandhomme, Shaw pokes at it without any feet movement and gets the outside edge.





8:06 hrs IST Fifty up for India India have raced to their fifty inside 8 overs, a very good start provided by Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.





7:58 hrs IST Bennett bearing the brunt Bennett has strayed on both sides of the wicket but on this over he drifted down the leg side thrice with two of them punished for four. Some early problems for Tom Latham with Bennett really struggling for his line and length. India have gone off to a flying start.





7:55 hrs IST Agarwal responds FOUR! Super shot from Mayank Agarwal. That’s why he’s regarded as one of the best Indian openers. Yes, Southee troubled him in the over but that doesn’t deter him from cover driving him through the gap to collect his second boundary.





7:53 hrs IST Southee troubling Agarwal Umpire’s call on wickets hitting. Oh! tell you what, Agarwal would have had his heart on his mouth there. Southee sold him a dummy, after bowling two beautiful outswingers, he brought a 7-2 field and decided to bowl the big in-swinger to catch the India opener off-guard.





7:50 hrs IST Prithvi Shaw shows his class Back-to-back boundaries from Prithvi Shaw’s bat. Well, just when it appeared he was struggling a bit for timing, the youngster hits two beautiful shots - one through the leg side, another one through the off side square of the wicket. Hamish Bennett is already proving to be expensive.





7:44 hrs IST Agarwal is away FOUR! LOVELY! Overpitched, outside off, Agarwal comes forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives this through mid off! First boundary of the day and comes from Mayank Agarwal’s bat.





7:40 hrs IST Agarwal follows Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark in identical fashion. Another delivery short and wide from Bennett, much better timing from Agarwal and large square boundary allowed the Indian openers to take 3 runs. India 6 for no loss after 2 overs.





7:38 hrs IST Shaw off the mark First runs in ODI cricket for Prithvi Shaw, a backfoot punch for a couple. The youngster took 9 deliveries to get of the mark.





7:35 hrs IST Maiden to start Brilliant from Tim Southee, a maiden to start the proceedings. He started off with a wide one but then brought his line back close to Shaw, who got a couple of inside edges.





7:29 hrs IST The players out in the middle India openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have walked out to the centre. It will be Tim Southee with the new ball for New Zealand. Here we go!





7:25 hrs IST A doze of stats before the first ball 240: Average 1st innings score over last 5 completed matches. (all out /50 overs played) 30%: India has won 3/10 ODI matches played at Seddon Park, Hamilton 7: India and NZ both have lost 7 matches each at this venue, whoever loses this match will have most loses at this venue in ODIs. 1: India will become the team to play 2nd most ODIs against NZ. Currently India and Pakistan have played 107 matches against NZ in ODIs. Also, India will need 127 runs to have 2nd most runs against NZ in ODIs





7:20 hrs IST Hamilton pitch report There’s only a 55 metre boundary on one side with the breeze. It looks a good batting surface with the sun out. It’s dry with no grass cover. As the match progresses, spinners will come into play, reckons VVS Laxman. With one shorter boundary there will be plenty of runs scored. It’s also a kind of soil that also offers a bit of bounce.





7:14 hrs IST Playing XIs of India and New Zealand New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah





7:09 hrs IST ‘Wanted to bowl first too’ Virat Kohli: Probably we would have bowled first as well. Short boundary is a big factor as it’s hard to defend on this ground. The wicket plays a bit better in the second half under lights. It’s a good track, going to be a challenge for us to post a score on the board batting first. Two debutants, both at the top, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal make their ODI debuts, pretty exciting times for them,” said India captain Virat Kohli.





7:04 hrs IST ‘Chasing good option’ “Chasing here’s a good option, with one short boundary it’s going to be hard to defend. Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi are playing. Things haven’t been going well for us,” said New Zealand skipper Tom Latham.





7:01 hrs IST The toss New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first against India in the first ODI. It is time for the 1st ODI and New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Bzov9lb5hD — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020





6:51 hrs IST Double debutants for India Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will make their ODI debuts for India at Hamilton. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw all set to make their ODI debut for #TeamIndia.



Proud moment for this duo 🤝🤝#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mXCKsURRIk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020





6:45 hrs IST Hamilton weather As reported earlier, there is no chance of rain today. It is bright and sunny at Hamilton and it is likely to remain the same way throught the afternoon. The temperature is likely to be between 18-23 degrees Celcuis. (Click here for full report)





6:40 hrs IST Jimmy Neesham boost for New Zealand Jimmy Neesham’s 2019 form is a big boost for NZ. Jimmy Neesham was undoubtedly one of the best ODI all-rounder in 2019 as the record itself depicts that. If we look at the players’ record in ODIs who scored a minimum of 200 runs and taken atleast 15 wickets since 2019, we find: Jimmy Neesham has both, the best batting as well as bowling average.





6:34 hrs IST No Kane Williamson, Latham to lead New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not be available in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series. He has replaced by Mark Chapman in the side and he is likely to make his debut in the first ODI against India. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in Williamson’s absence.





6:25 hrs IST No Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma’s injury came as a heavy blow to India. The India limited overs vice captain has been ruled out of the remainder of the New Zealand tour with a calf injury he suffered during the 5th T20I. Rohit has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal in India’s ODI squad and captain Virat Kohli confirmed that he will be making his debut along with Prithvi Shaw in the first ODI.





6:20 hrs IST The last encounter The last T20I between India and New Zealand at the same venue was decided by a Super Over, which Rohit Sharma winning it with a six. But the last ODI between the two sides at the same venue was completely one-sided. Coming in with a 3-0 lead, India were bowled out for 92 as Trent Boult breathed fire. A similar outcome on Wednesday is unlikely as surface is likely to be on the slower side.



