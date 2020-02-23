India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ishant Sharma key for visitors

cricket

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Live: The returning fast bowler Ishant Sharma was the star for Indian bowling attack on Day 2, picking up three wickets. But the rest of the bowlers did not help him out as much, and the Kiwis took a 51-run lead. The New Zealand will look to extend their lead to somewhere close to 200-250 on Day 3. Indian batsmen struggled in the first innings against the pace and bounce, and this could be a hefty total for the visitors to surpass in the 2nd innings.

Follow live updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3:

03:40 hrs: Weather Update from BCCI: “A windy and partly sunny morning welcomes us here on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve.”

A windy and partly sunny morning welcomes us here on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve.



New Zealand have taken a lead of 51 runs in the 1st innings and will resume with 216/5 on the board.



Early wickets for India will hold the key on Day 3.



03:30 hrs: Tim Southee plays Ishant Sharma: “He’s been a world class bowler for a long time,” Southee said of the tall right hander’s performance. When you’re slightly underdone in terms of preparation and having an injury coming into the series you can call on previous experience. He has played 90-odd test matches and he knows what he needs to do to get himself right for a test match and when the preparation isn’t ideal he is able to find ways to perform like he has.”

03:20 hrs: How Ishant Sharma spent his days before the Test: “I am not happy because I have not slept for two days and I was struggling a lot today (with my body). The way I would have liked to bowl, it did not happen. They asked me to play and I played. Anything, for the team. Not that I wasn’t happy with my bowling. I wasn’t happy with my body as I could only sleep for 40 minutes last night and day before the Test match, I slept for three hours.” READ MORE

03:10 hrs: Ishant Sharma expresses displeasure at fans for criticising Jasprit Bumrah: “It’s funny that perceptions changed after one innings” Ishant told reporters after Day 2. “For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom (Bumrah’s nickname in Indian dressing room) and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?” I don’t think anyone doubts Boom’s ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don’t think anyone should raise any questions.” READ MORE

03:00 hrs: What India need to do to save the match:

1) Bowl out NZ in the first session.

2) Bat through the final session tomorrow.

02:45 hrs: New Zealand’s game so far - Skipper Kane Williamson’s 89 has put the Kiwis on top after the bowlers did their job well of bowling out India for 165. This is New Zealand’s game to lose from here on.

02:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test. This match is going the Kiwis way at the moment, with the hosts taking a sold lead of 51 runs. India need to take quick wickets on Day 3 to restrict the lead and then come out with all guns blazing in the match.