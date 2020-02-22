India vs New Zealand: Funny how perceptions change - Ishant Sharma slams Jasprit Bumrah’s critics

cricket

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:01 IST

India fast-bowler Ishant Sharma came to the defence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the latter went wicketless on the second day of first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. Ishant Sharma’s three-wicket haul was matched by Kane Williamson’s fine half-century (89) as the Kiwis took a 51-run lead at stumps.

Also Read: ‘Haven’t slept for 2 days’: Ishant’s revelation after 3 wickets on Day 2

Virat Kohli used four bowlers on the day with Ishant scalping three and Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one each. The one bowler who went wicketless was Bumrah and he also gave away 62 runs in 18.1 overs, India’s most expensive bowler in the innings thus far.

Bumrah has come under immense scrutiny following his indifferent performances in the ODI series, where he failed to pick even a single wicket in three matches. However, Ishant believes form is temporary but class is permanent and he backed Bumrah to come good sooner than later.

Also Read: ‘Doesn’t get the respect he deserves’: Styris on India pacer

“It’s funny that perceptions changed after one innings” Ishant told reporters after Day 2. “For two years, we have always taken 20 wickets, myself, Boom (Bumrah’s nickname in Indian dressing room) and Shami along with Ash or Jaddu (at home). How can people question on the basis of one innings (Test)?”

“I don’t think anyone doubts Boom’s ability. Since his debut, what he has achieved for India, I don’t think anyone should raise any questions.

Meanwhile, New Zealand bowler Tim Southee expressed his happiness that Kiwi batsmen have dealt with Bumrah well on the tour but he also backed the India pacer to shake off his poor form and get back to his best soon.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant gets run out, twitterati blame Ajinkya Rahane

“Hopefully, we can keep him quiet for the rest of the tour, but good players never stay down for long,” Southee told reporters. “I am sure he is working extremely hard behind the scenes to take wickets. “Sometimes you can bowl really well and actually not get the rewards you are after.”

“There might have been a few games during the one-day series and the games so far he’s played where he has actually felt really good, but hasn’t taken a wicket.

“So as I say, he’s a world-class bowler, and hopefully, we can keep him quiet for the rest of the tour,” he added.