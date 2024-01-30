India vs New Zealand Live Score, U19 World Cup: IND begin Super Six campaign vs NZ

Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score and Latest Updates, U19 World Cup: Having topped their group, India begin their Super Six campaign against New Zealand at the ongoing ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. The Uday Saharan-led side thrashed USA in their final group game by 201 runs, which also included a stunning ton for Arshin Kulkarni (108). Meanwhile, New Zealand finished second in Group D and ended their group stage with a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan....Read More

It is expected to be a good-scoring match, with India having got 300-plus totals in their last two games in this venue. But chasing has been a tough job here and batting first has been the better option. All eyes will once be on Musheer Khan for India, who has been hogging the limelight due to his all-round abilities. For New Zealand, Snehith Reddy Devireddy has been crucial and has the highest batting average.