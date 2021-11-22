Magician Shreyas Iyer leaves Mohammed Siraj stunned with card trick, BCCI shares fun video - WATCH

In a fun video shared by BCCI on social media, India batter Shreyas Iyer can be seen weaving some card trick leaving seamer Mohammed Siraj amused.

Iyer in the video asks Siraj to participate in the act as Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoys the show standing close by.

“Weaving some magic with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds. How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned!” BCCI wrote while sharing the video.

Weaving some magic 🪄 with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds 😯



How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned! 😎#TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/kKLongQ0CJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2021

After a dismal show in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, Team India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy produced a scintillating show in the home series against New Zealand. The Men In Blue completed a clean sweep over their opponents in the three-match T20I series, which saw IPL stars Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel justifying their selection in the national setup.

The team will now lock horns in the red-ball format, which starts from November 25 in Kanpur. Virat Kohli, who was rested for the white-ball series, will return to action in the second match, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In his absence Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side and senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara is elevated to the vice-captain position for the opening Test.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson, who skipped the limited-over series, will also return for the red-ball matches.