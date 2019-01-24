India vs New Zealand: Mohammad Shami - Numbers reveal big threat of fast bowler

After their historic series win in Australia, India continued with their dominance in the first ODI against New Zealand as they romped home by 8 wickets.

On a pitch which did not have too much assistance for the fast bowlers, India had the X-factor in Mohammad Shami who has transformed his Test match form into limited overs form. He became the fastest Indian to pick up 100 wickets in ODIs.

If we delve deep into the numbers, we find that Shami has been far more successful in overseas conditions with the white ball. As many as 50% of his wickets in ODIs have come in overseas conditions which is not good news for New Zealand.He averages 18.55% in away ODIs which is better than his home average of 30.07.

Also, his strike rate in away matches is 3.3 balls better compared to 30.6 in India. He has not been a regular in ODIs post the 2015 World Cup and has played 6 ODIs in away conditions in which he has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 20.91 which is fourth best by a pacer who has bowled a minimum of 300 balls.

Virat Kohli has always heaped praise on the skill levels of Shami and rightly so. If we look at India’s bowlers with a minimum of 100 away Test wickets, Shami’s average of 31.49 is the third best and has the best strike rate amongst all the bowlers.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 21:21 IST