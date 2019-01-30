India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni back in practice, takes centre stage - Watch India’s training session

Ms Dhoni was back at the training session as India hit the ground running before the 4th ODI. With the series in the bag, the Rohit Sharma-led side would be keen to clinch the remaining matches and romp home with a 5-0 scoreline.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, the presence of Dhoni in the side will bolster the experience and confidence in the side and captain Rohit Sharma would love his seasoned campaigner to take his purple patch forward.

“I don’t think that intensity will drop. I am happy that I am leaving when we have won the series. It gives me a bit of relaxation as well. The intensity is going to be the same because it’s a team culture now and not necessarily something to do with me,” captain Virat Kohli said after the 3rd ODI match.

The Indian management might rest the usual suspects and give the green signal to the reserves. Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj might get a game as the seamer.

Young Shubman Gill, who impressed Kohli, could be slotted in at the number 3 position and this is the perfect opportunity for him to stake his claim in the side.

“I wasn’t even 10 percent of what he (Shubman) is, when I was 19,” Kohli had said after India’s series win in Mount Maunganui.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 13:26 IST