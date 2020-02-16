India vs New Zealand: ‘No culture of junior and senior in team’ - Mayank Agarwal ahead of Test series

cricket

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 09:49 IST

Mayank Agarwal finally found form, for the first time in New Zealand and it could not have come at a more opportune time for India. After being dismissed for 1 in the first innings, the right-hander was at his best in the second dig and looked flawless in his innings of 81 when he retired. Following the inspired performance of the Indian pacers, the batsmen stepped up on day 3 as the match ended in a draw.

“It was a good match, it was nice that we got a practice three-day game ahead of the Test series. Scoring runs is important, in the first innings, the wicket was tough and I got out early. But it was good that I got another opportunity in the second innings,” Mayank said after the match.

“It has been a little different, I scored 81 in the second innings and I want to take that confidence into the Test series. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and I have talked about the areas that I need to get better in. I am happy that whatever I have worked on, is coming good now,” he further added.

Prithvi Shaw, who accompanied Mayank at the top of the order, has looked promising in all the innings so far, but has failed to kick on and make a big score. He might still get the nod ahead of Shubman Gill in the first Test and as per Mayank, he shares a good understanding with the young Mumbai batsman.

Whether it is me telling him something or whether it is him tell me anything. This team culture is beyond senior and junior and the number of matches we have played. It’s all about communication, going out there, helping each other, finding ways to succeed,” he said.

India will take on New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, commencing February 21.