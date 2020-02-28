e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri reveals Prithvi Shaw’s fitness status ahead of 2nd Test

India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri reveals Prithvi Shaw’s fitness status ahead of 2nd Test

Shaw missed Thursday’s training session due to swelling on his left foot, increasing the Indian team management’s worries ahead of the second Test.

cricket Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Christchurch
Prithvi Shaw, walks from the field after he was dismissed by New Zealand's Tim Southee during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand.
Prithvi Shaw, walks from the field after he was dismissed by New Zealand's Tim Southee during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand.(AP)
         

Young opener Prithvi Shaw has recovered from a foot injury and is “ready to go” in the second and final Test against New Zealand starting here on Saturday, India head coach Ravi Shastri has said.

Shaw missed Thursday's training session due to swelling on his left foot, increasing the Indian team management's worries ahead of the second Test.

But the good news for India was that Shaw was back in the nets on Friday with an extensive session under the watchful eyes of Shastri and got some valuable tips from skipper Virat Kohli.

“Prithvi is ready to go,” Shastri said, clearing the air on the opener’s fitness.

Shaw had a poor outing in the first Test in Wellington, getting dismissed cheaply in both the innings.

Tim Southee got him for 16 with an unplayable delivery in the first innings. He also found Trent Boult’s short ball difficult to negotiate when he was on 14 in the second essay.

