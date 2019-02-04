India vs New Zealand: ‘Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan could get a break in T20I series’

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri hinted that openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan can be rested for some matches during the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Shastri, while talking to Star Sports after India defeated New Zealand in the fifth ODI to clinch the five-match series 4-1, said that Dhawan and Rohit will be rested to keep them fresh for the upcoming series against Australia.

“There would still be one or two places we would be looking at. In general, the team picks itself. What you want is the team not losing form with five games to go for the World Cup. You, in fact, should grab every opportunity you get and make the most of it. Now, Shami would need a break – he has had a long season. Shikhar [Dhawan], Rohit [Sharma] could get a break as well,” Shastri said after the fifth ODI encounter in Wellington.

India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth one-day international in Wellington to wrap up the series 4-1. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with 90 in India’s innings of 252, while the hosts in reply were all out for 217 in the 45th over.

Rayudu rescued India from a disastrous start when the visitors were four for 18, steering his side to 252.

New Zealand’s top order also went cheaply, before a 67-run stand by Kane Williamson and Tom Latham for the fourth wicket. But after they went in quick succession Yuzvendra Chahal led a spin assault that saw the hosts all out for 217, with Chahal taking three lbw decisions.

