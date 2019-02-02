India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of the fifth ODI in Wellington

All eyes will be on returning wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India take on New Zealand in the fifth and the final ODI of the series in Wellington on Sunday.

India’s most experienced ODI player was out with a hamstring injury during the last two matches and his return couldn’t have been timed better after their inexplicable collapse for 92 in Hamilton.

A 4-1 margin will look much better than 3-2 but it will be easier said than done at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Let’s take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this clash.

287: Average first innings score at Wellington extrapolated over last 10 ODIs is 287 excluding rain-affected matches.

1: Rohit Sharma (215) needs 1 more six to have most sixes smashed by an Indian in ODIs, he will surpass MS Dhoni (215).

3: Kuldeep Yadav needs 3 more wickets to complete 50 away wickets in ODIs.

90.16: Rohit Sharma’s batting average as a captain in ODIs.

6/10: Team batting first has won 6 out of the last 10 ODIs played at this venue.

23.89 vs 44.88: Latham’s batting average at home vs his average in away conditions

0: No Indian captain has scored an ODI ton in NZ. Highest score by an Indian captain in NZ: 85*by MS Dhoni vs ZIM at Auckland in 2015.

52.65: Ross Taylor batting average while batting first, best by a batsman (. min 100 ODIs)

10: Ravindra Jadeja is 10 runs away from completing 2,000 ODI runs. He will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and 3rd Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.

32: K Jadhav needs 32 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs for India.

9: Wickets R Jadeja needs to complete 50 away wickets in ODIs. His current split is as follow: 79 home wickets, 41 away wickets and 51 in neutral conditions.

