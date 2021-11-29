'They did it to escape accusations': Twitter blames 'poor umpiring' as Ross Taylor survives close stumping call

Four overs before his dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja on the final afternoon of the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor survived a close stumping call, against Ravichandran Ashwin after the third umpire was unable to come to a conclusion.

It was in the final delivery of the 57th over. Taylor lost his balance in an attempt to play the flick shot. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat, who replaced Wriddhiman Saha on day 4 owing to the veteran's stiff neck, was quick on realising it and collected the ball to dis-bail the stumps. Did Taylor get his backfoot inside the crease in time?

The on-field umpire referred it upstairs but the third umpire failed to come to a conclusion after repeatedly viewing the stumping. One of the angles did put up a controversial call, but others failed to provide the umpire with any answer as Taylor was given the benefit of doubt.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Taylor survived the call...

The more I look at the replays on that Ross Taylor stumping call, the more I am convinced that the Umpire gave it not out only to escape accusations of biased unpiring, not on cricketing merit.



Excellent game awareness by KS Bharat there! 👍👍 — #KohVid Warrior (@wildcardgyan) November 29, 2021

Taylor very lucky to survive the stumping. Good call by the third umpire, benefit to the batter. #INDvNZ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 29, 2021

Bharat too quick for the stumping lmao — Kunal Tolani 🏏 (@Kunal_jt) November 29, 2021

Ross taylor got lucky there, it shld have been out #INDvsNZTestSeries — Rashid 👑 (@rash14393) November 29, 2021

Taylor, who looked to struggle through his entire stay of 24 deliveries at the crease, was eventually dismissed in the final ball before Tea. Jadeja got to length ball to skid through and beat the batsman to hit the front foot defense as Taylor was dismissed for 2.

With the dismissal, New Zealand went 4 down at the stroke of Tea with captain Kane Williamson on 24 off 97.