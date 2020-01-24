e-paper
India vs New Zealand: 'Up the ladder,' Shreyas Iyer reacts after match-winning performance at Eden Park

India vs New Zealand: ‘Up the ladder,’ Shreyas Iyer reacts after match-winning performance at Eden Park

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:02 IST

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shreyas Iyer during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Auckland.
Shreyas Iyer during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Auckland.(AP)
         

Shreyas Iyer was the star of the show as he slammed an unbeaten fifty to take Team India to victory in the first T20 international against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. Shreyas was in top form as blasted the Kiwi bowlers all over the park en route his unbeaten 58 off just 29 deliveries. Due to Iyer’s brilliance at the end, India chased down New Zealand’s total of 203 runs with a over to spare.

He has been getting the plaudits from all corners and has now been hailed as the future of Indian cricket. Iyer has quickly established himself as an integral part of the India’s limited-overs cricket team with impressive performances against West Indies, Sri Lanka and now New Zealand. Iyer took to Twitter as he commented on his performance saying that he is thankful for all the wishes that came after the match.

‘Iiiyer up the ladder. Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m going to remember this one for a long, long time. #TeamIndia,’ Iyer said on Twitter.

Once New Zealand had put on 203 runs on the board after batting first, Virat Kohli and his men knew they were up against it. With a solitary T20I win to their credit on New Zealand soil, Team India had to break a few records to register only their 4th win overall against the Kiwis in the 12th T20I between the two teams.

Their dismal past record notwithstanding, the Indians got about to do their job but were struck a blow when they lost Rohit Sharma early on. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli kept the momentum in India’s favour as they added valuable 99 runs for the second wicket. Rahul showcased the full array of his shot making as scored 56 in just 27 deliveries. Kohli was equally good as he kept the scoreboard ticking and contributed 45 off 32 balls.

But once the duo fell in quick succession, India were in for a tough final 10 overs. But Shreyas Iyer took it upon himself to decimate the Kiwi bowlers. Iyer packed a massive punch as he hit five fours and three maximums to take India home with an over to go. He remained unbeaten on 58 off just 29 deliveries.

As a result of this effort India managed to complete their highest successful chase away from home. The earlier record was set in 2018 when India chased down a target of 199 runs against England. This was thus India’s first 200 plus chase in a T20 international outside India.

Australia and South Africa have achieved the feat twice, while West Indies, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Qatar have done it once.

cricket news