India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli reveals how Team India felt after loss to Kiwis in World Cup semi-finals

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:53 IST

Virat Kohli has come a long way from being a brash youngster to becoming India’s batting mainstay and then taking over the mantle of leadership. The Kohli of today is a man of many but measured words. He lets his emotions flow at times but also stops to look at the larger picture. He leads by example and looks to leave behind positive memories.

As Team India gears up for its long tour of New Zealand, Kohli spoke to the media ahead of the start of the T20 international series. The Indian captain spoke about the healthy rivalry with the Kiwis who are in many ways the nice men of world cricket.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand - Challenge for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma headlines top 3 player battles

While talking about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the ICC World Cup semi-final to Kane Williamson and company, Kohli revealed how the team felt and that goes a long way in showing how these two units have the utmost respect for one another.

“It’s all about being competitive on the field. They are one side that has set the right example for teams to carry themselves on the international stage. We were actually happy for them when they qualified for World Cup finals. When you have lost you have to look at the larger picture. So nothing about revenge,” Kohli said.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland

India will start their tour with a 5-match T20 international series. It is another chance for Kohli and team management to iron out the chinks.

Here is the full schedule of India’s tour of New Zealand:

January 24 (Friday): 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 26 (Sunday): 2nd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 29 (Wednesday): 3rd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton (12:30 PM IST)

January 31 (Friday): 4th T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington (12:30 PM IST)

February 2 (Sunday): 5th T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (12:30 PM IST)

February 5 (Wednesday): 1st ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton (7:30 AM IST)

February 8 (Saturday): 2nd ODI at Eden Park, Auckland (7:30 AM IST)

February 11 (Tuesday): 3rd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (7:30 AM IST)

February 14-16: Three-Day Practice Match, Seddon Park, Hamilton (3:30 AM IST)

February 21-25: 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington (4:00 AM IST)

February 29-March 4: 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (4:00 AM IST)