Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘We are here to play cricket’: KL Rahul on air pollution threat to first T20I
cricket

India vs New Zealand: ‘We are here to play cricket’: KL Rahul on air pollution threat to first T20I

Like Delhi, Jaipur's air pollution levels too rose after Diwali earlier this month. Jaipur reported very poor AQI levels on Saturday and smog enveloped the city even on Monday morning.
KL Rahul (file photo)(Twitter)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 08:59 PM IST
PTI |

"We are here to play cricket," said India's T20 vice-captain K L Rahul when asked about the rising air pollution levels in the city ahead of the series opener against New Zealand.

Like Delhi, Jaipur's air pollution levels too rose after Diwali earlier this month. Jaipur reported very poor AQI levels on Saturday and smog enveloped the city even on Monday morning.

"Actually, we haven't stepped out yet. We just reached the stadium so I don't know, I don't have an answer to that. I am not carrying a metre with me in my hand to say how bad the pollution is.

"I am sure it won't be that bad. We all are here to play cricket," said Rahul before the Indian team's first practice session on Monday.

Meanwhile, new head coach Rahul Dravid oversaw his first training session with the national team in the presence of skipper Rohit Sharma, his colleagues and the other support staff members.

RELATED STORIES

The team carried out its first practice session after a three-day quarantine.

India are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals against New Zealand on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday respectively, after which the two teams will engage in a two-match Test series. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand india new zealand
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dravid oversees first practice session as India prepare for T20Is against NZ

In search of vital runs, Ajinkya Rahane grinds it out at BKC

Pakistan recall Imam-ul-Haq for Test series against Bangladesh

'Knows exactly what he needs to do' - Rahul on Hardik's exclusion from NZ T20Is
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP