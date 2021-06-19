India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Forecast good for first-half on Day 2 at Rose Bowl

After a dampener of a first day, in which persistent rain made sure that there was no room for even the toss to take place – let alone any match – the weather forecast for Day 2 in Southampton for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand looks a lot better. Yes, you heard it right. After rain lashed the city entirely on Friday, Saturday looks a lot brighter with partial sunshine expected.

The loss of play Day 1 means that there would be a half-an-hour early start on Day 4. As per the current weather update and scenario, the morning session should remain clear, which is a clear indication that the toss is likely to go ahead. The forecast is for Saturday is good for the first half of the day, suggesting there is only 30 percent chances of rain in the afternoon session, followed by a bit more in the evening.

Morning session on Day 2 looks promising with partial sunshine. (AccuWeather)

Rest assured; the match will head into the sixth day – which as we have fondly started to call it – the reserve day. Eight hours of play has been already lost to rain on Day 1 and even in the situation of rain no longer playing spoilsport anymore – which would be an audacious prediction – it won't be enough to make up for lost time.

A bit of rain in the afternoon but with some sunshine. (AccuWeather)

Will India change their Playing XI?

Weather forecast aside, this is the biggest question on everyone's mind – Can or will India change their Playing XI now that so much of rain has fallen in Southampton and the pitch's moisture content would have spiked. Besides, with overcast conditions and a bit of grass, the captain winning the toss is likely to take advantage of the conditions and bowl first.

The evening forecast is a lot like the entire Day 1. (AccuWeather)

With India picking three pacers and two spinners as announced on the eve of the match, India definitely can change their XI. But would they do it is a different question altogether. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes given the weather conditions in Southampton, India can do with making one change, bringing in Hanuma Vihari to add a bit of depth in the batting and going ahead with a lone spinner in R Ashwin.

India's fielding coach R Sridhar, on the other hand, believes that the XI that was announced by India was done keeping in mind that they are well equipped with playing in any conditions, which suggests that India may after all, stick to their original 11 players.