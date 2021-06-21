India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Rain expected to play spoilsport on Day 4 at Rose Bowl

The Southampton weather has been playing the killjoy in the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl. After the opening day got washed out completely due to rain and wet outfield, the following days witnessed the impact of bad light due to dense cloud cover. However, a decent amount of play took place on Day 2 & 3. India were bowled out for 217 and then the Kiwis were off to a steady start, courtesy Tom Latham and Devon Conway. At stumps on the third day, New Zealand reached 101-2 to trail India by 116 runs.

Captain Kane Williamson and Ros Taylor will resume the innings on Day 4. However, the forecast tells a disheartening story. It suggests that rain is inevitable and the humidity would also be on the higher side.

As per the forecast on AccuWeather, the chances of rain in the morning are around 60 percent. Due to a 100 percent cloud cover in the initial hours, the play is expected to be halted due to drizzling.

The forecast shows a little percentage of showers – around 56% – in the afternoon. No rain can be expected between 1 PM – 3 PM local time time in Southampton, followed by strong chances of showers later in the evening.

Rain is only expected when the precipitation percentage is over 50 percent, and the forecast shows a fair amount of drizzling between 4 PM - 6 PM local time.

Overall, it’s likely to be a rain dominated day and if the bad weather prevails in most of the sessions, it would be hard to get a result out of the final of the inaugural WTC, despite having a reserve day.

Highlights of Day 3:

India added just 71 runs to their overnight score as they lost six wickets. Kyle Jamieson’s second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli's men all out for 217 in overcast conditions. In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway (54 off 152 balls) scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (12 not out) and Ross Taylor (0 not out) were at the crease when bad light forced an early stumps.