India vs Pakistan, 2022 T20 World Cup: IND vs PAK head-to-head record and form guide

Babar Azam and Co. famously managed to break Pakistan's 29-year-old jinx when the Green Army last met traditional rivals India at the ICC World T20 last year. After warming up for one of the biggest rivalries in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, arch-rivals Team India and Pakistan are set to battle for T20I supremacy at the grandest stages of them all - the ICC T20 World Cup.

Asian giants India and Pakistan will resume their World Cup rivalry in front of sell-out crowd at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. While the Babar-led Pakistan side will have pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi at their disposal, India are set to miss the services of speed merchant Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Match 16 of the T20 World Cup 2022 will mark the 12th meeting between bitter-rivals India and Pakistan in the shortest format.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL:

Matches: 11

India wins: 8

Pakistan wins: 3

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD T20 WORLD CUP:

Matches: 6

India wins: 5

Pakistan wins: 1

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

Afridi's memorable opening spell had guided Pakistan to its first-ever win over India in a World Cup match. Though Pakistan had hammered India by 10 wickets in its last World Cup outing against the Men In Blue, Rohit and Co. have an edge over the Green Army thanks to their impressive head-to-head record.

2022 Asia Cup , Super Four, Match 2: Pakistan (182/5) beat India (181/7) by 5 wickets

2022 Asia Cup, 2nd Match, Group A: India (148/5) beat Pakistan (147) by 5 wickets

2021 T20 World Cup, Super 12, Group 2: Pakistan (152/0) beat India (151/7) by 10 wickets

2016 T20 World Cup, Super 10: India (119/4) beat Pakistan (118/5) by 6 wickets

2016 Asia Cup: India (85/5) beat Pakistan (83/10) by 5 wickets

FORM GUIDE

India LWWWW (last five completed T20I matches)

India head into the contest on the back of wins against Australia and South Africa at home. India once again beat the defending T20 world champions in a practice match as well before the World Cup, while their New Zealand tie was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan WWLWW

In the lead-up to the ICC World Cup, Babar-led Pakistan were outplayed by England in seven-match T20I series at home. Pakistan's arch-rivals Team India is heading to the T20 World Cup after registering their first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home. After replacing Virat Kohli as India's captain, veteran opener Rohit has guided India to 10 series wins. Rohit-led Team India also upstaged Australia in their warm-up game at The Gabba.

