Watch: 'Bacchey ko lori nahi suna rahe' - Babar's hilarious reply to reporter's question on rain threat in IND-PAK match

Team India will take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In the previous year's game at the marquee tournament, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side produced a stunning performance to cruise past India by 10 wickets in Dubai, and Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming for a turnaround in Melbourne on Sunday evening. However, ahead of the blockbuster clash, there have been concerns over rain washing out the game as the weather forecast shows patches of showers on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Babar, who attended the pre-match conference, was asked whether the team is concerned about the weather on Sunday. In a rather hilarious way, the reporter asked if the Pakistan players are “singing rain-rain go away,” to which Babar had an equally funny response.

“Nai sir. Bacchon ko koi lori nahi suna rahe (No sir. We are not singing lullaby to a baby!),” Babar quipped.

“Weather hamaare haath me nahi hai. But as a player, as a captain, main chaahunga poora match ho, because saare log wait kar rahe hain. Jaisa bhi situation ho, ham koshish karenge ki apna 100 percent dein (Weather is not in our hands. But as a player and as a captain, I would want the match to take place. Everyone is waiting for it. Whatever the situation is, we will try to give our 100 percent),” said Babar further.

The match will see the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi; however, Babar termed Haris Rauf as the most improved bowler.

"The amount of improvement he has shown, the bowling unit has got confidence. His home ground in BBL is MCG. He didn't let us miss Shaheen in the manner he took responsibility," Babar said.

The marquee tournament began on Saturday with defending champions Australia facing an 89-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening game.

