Sachin Tendulkar's crucial warning for Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul on tackling Shaheen Afridi threat in IND vs PAK WC game

One of the highlights of India versus Pakistan matches during Sachin Tendulkar’s playing days was his battles with Wasim Akram—arguably the best left-arm pacer of all-time.

The challenge a top left-arm pacer poses to a right-hand batter is unique with the angle of delivery. If the bowler possesses the ability to bring the ball in as well, he can be deadlier. Akram had all the skills, claiming 502 wickets in 356 ODI games.

But Tendulkar was one batter who could hold his own against Akram, a compact technique and the right game plan helping in his execution.

Both have retired, but a left-arm pace bowler versus a top order filled with right-handers continues to highlight India versus Pakistan contests. Going into Sunday’s Super 12s game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the threat of Shaheen Shah Afridi looms large for India batters.

The last time India and Pakistan met—in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE--the talented left-arm fast bowler dominated. In a dramatic opening burst, he took out Rohit Sharma in the first over and KL Rahul off the first ball of his second over. India never really recovered from that as they slid to defeat.

In a recent video feature on him on Espncricinfo, Afridi spoke about preying on the two batters’ weakness. “I had observed that Rohit Sharma struggles against in-swing at that yorker length. In 2021, most of my dismissals were with that length. So, I thought if that's my strength why not use it against him the first ball I bowl to him,” Shaheen said. He also returned to take the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Going into Sunday’s game, the focus of the India top-order batters at the nets has been preparing for the challenge of facing the 22-year-old bowler. Their first job will be to prevent Shaheen from making an early impact. In the 2017 Champions Trophy final, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir had exposed their vulnerability by removing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to reduce India to 6/2 as Pakistan went on to win.

Asked what is the key to tackling a quality left-arm pacer, Tendulkar said Shaheen will be trying to get Rohit & Co to play across the line and they should not fall for the trap. “Last time in Dubai Shaheen got wickets in the first over itself. He is an attacking bowler and likes to pitch it up; he will look to swing the ball, keep it in the stumps, full-up, hoping that the batters go across the line. We need to be mindful of that. I am sure the batters have thought about it. They will look to keep it straight upfront, and then slowly, once they get a decent start, capitalise on that. There’s not much one needs to change. I would say not to go too across the line,” Tendulkar said in an interview.

Tendulkar played 69 ODIs against Pakistan and knows all about the pressure featuring in the game between the arch-rivals. “It is a big game, if there is pressure of expectations on us then there is pressure on them also of expectations. From both sides people have expectations. It makes for a special experience to go out and play a high-pressure game and do well. I am sure players are well prepared.”