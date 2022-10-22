India vs Pakistan: 3 sensational records of Rohit Sharma at ICC T20 World Cup

With hopes of repeating MS Dhoni's monumental feat at the grandest stages of the all, veteran Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is heading towards his first-ever World Cup campaign as the captain of the Men In Blue. Before the white-ball maverick turned into Hitman, Rohit was nothing but a baby-face when he made his World Cup debut in the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20. Rohit smashed his maiden half-century in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup against hosts South Africa.

The Mumbaiker only featured in 4 matches and accumulated 88 runs from 3 innings. The then middle-order batter of the Dhoni-led side also played a crucial knock (30* off 16 balls) against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. On Sunday, Rohit will lead India for the first time in a World Cup. As the Hitman looks forward to rewriting history, let's take a quick look at three sensational records of the Indian captain at the T20 World Cup.

1) Joint-most appearances in T20 World Cups

Rohit is one of the most capped players in the history of the T20 World Cup. The veteran Indian opener is one of the four international players who have featured in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. Only Rohit and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan have appeared in all seven T20 World Cups. Rohit and Dhoni hold the record of joint-most appearances (33) by an Indian player in T20 World Cups.

2) Most catches by an Indian at T20 World Cup

One of the most lesser-known records held by Rohit, the Indian skipper has plucked the most number of catches for India at the T20 World Cup. India's all-format captain has taken 15 catches in 33 games at the showpiece event. If the 35-year-old ends up taking 8 more catches in the T20 World Cup 2022, then the charismatic leader of the Men In Blue can equal AB de Villiers' world record. The former South African skipper has taken record 23 catches in 30 World Cup matches.

3) India's leading run-getter in T20 World Cup

The batting maestro has arrived in Australia as the all-time leading run-getter in the history of T20 cricket. Before featuring in the high-voltage clash between Team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Sunday, Rohit had amassed 3,737 runs in 142 T20Is for the 2007 world champions. Rohit is also the leading run-getter for Team India at the T20 World Cup. The Hitman has smashed 847 runs in 33 T20 World Cup matches.

