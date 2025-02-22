Menu Explore
India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: Head-to-head record as IND take on arch-rivals PAK in blockbuster showdown

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2025 04:28 PM IST

Pakistan have an edge over India, when it comes to head-to-head record in ODIs and Champions Trophy history. 

Having begun their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winning note, India will look to maintain their form against arch-rivals Pakistan, in Dubai on Sunday. Due to political tensions, India won’t be playing their matches in Pakistan, where the tournament is being hosted.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left and Pakistan's Babar Azam talk before a match.(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left and Pakistan's Babar Azam talk before a match.(AP)

The hosts, on the other hand, need a win to get their campaign back on track. They began the tournament with a heavy 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the opener, and are now bottom of Group A, behind third-placed Bangladesh due to net run rate.

Also Read: 'After every match, he is replying to them': Ashwin rips into Shubman Gill doubters, brands him 'absolute gold dust'

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record in ODIs

In ODIs, India and Pakistan have faced each other on 135 occasions, with the former trailing 57-73 in terms of head-to-head. Meanwhile, as many as five matches ended with no result. In their last six ODIs since 2018, India have defeated Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan: Champions Trophy head-to-head record

In Champions Trophy history, they have faced each other in five matches, with the first coming in 2004. Their last was in the 2017 final, where Pakistan won by 180 runs. India trail 2-3 vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy head-to-head.

India vs Pakistan: Current form

Against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were the match-winners for India. Gill smacked an unbeaten knock of 101* runs off 129 balls to successfully chase down a target of 229 runs as India reached 231/4 in 46.3 overs. Meanwhile, Shami’s fifer saw Bangladesh collapse for 228 in 49.4 overs, despite a ton by Towhid Hridoy (100).

Meanwhile, Pakistan crumbled to 260 in 47.2 overs, while chasing 321 runs vs New Zealand. Babar Azam was highly criticised by fans for his slow knock of 64 off 90 balls. Will O’Rourke and Mitchell Santner bagged three-wicket hauls. Initially, Tom Latham (118*) and Will Young (107) got centuries as New Zealand drove to 320/5 in 50 overs.

Although, Pakistan boast a better head-to-head record, India's recent results against them will prove to be a huge factor. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to make it back-to-back wins, but face an opposition, who will be hungry to get their first win.

Follow Us On