India vs Pakistan could happen thrice in Champions Trophy 2025, ICC allocate 'reserve' for potential relocation: Report

The hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy is shrouded in uncertainty as questions continue to arise about India's willingness to travel to Pakistan. Bilateral cricket between the two nations has been on hold since 2013, but Pakistan's recent visit to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup sparked discussions about a potential reciprocal tour, with initial reports indicating that India’s matches might be held in Lahore, close to the border. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the 2024 T20 World Cup (Pakistan Cricket - X)

Recently, however, it has been widely reported that the BCCI is reluctant to send the team to Pakistan, suggesting a hybrid model similar to the one employed for last year's Asia Cup. This proposed model would see some matches played in Pakistan while all of India's matches at neutral venues.

News agency PTI has reported that the ICC has approved a budget of approximately USD 70 million for holding the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year. The ICC's financial and commercial committee is headed by Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, who scrutinised and approved the budget, prepared and submitted jointly by the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC finance department.

"The approximate budget is around USD 70 million and only USD 4.5 million has been allocated as additional expenses," a source told PTI.

Speculations have reportedly intensified around the ICC's allocation of funds, with many speculating that the reserve is intended for potential contingencies should India decline to tour Pakistan. This scenario would necessitate relocating certain matches to neutral venues, a move that reflects the ongoing uncertainty of hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy amid diplomatic tensions.

PCB has been tight-lipped as speculations continue on India's stance for the Champions Trophy. In fact, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has advised his office and fellow colleagues not to issue any statements related to India's decision.

"That is why in recent days there is no comments or statement coming from either Naqvi or any other board official on what will happen if India doesn't send its team to Pakistan," one PCB insider said.

India vs Pakistan thrice?

It is further reported that India and Pakistan, like every ICC tournament in recent memory, will be paired together in a group at the Champions Trophy. The two teams are also likely to meet in the Super Four stage. Then, of course, is the final, where India and Pakistan could lock horns.