India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya stretchered off the field after sustaining lower back injury

The Indian cricket team suffered a big blow as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was stretchered off the field following a lower back injury during the match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, on Wednesday.

In the 18th over of the Pakistan innings, Pandya fell down wincing in pain after bowling the penultimate ball of the over to Babar Azam.

In a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it was revealed that Pandya suffered an ‘acute lower back injury’ and his condition is being assessed by the medical team.

The BCCI social media post read: “Injury update - @hardikpandya7 has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now.”

Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute #TeamIndia #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/lLpfEbxykj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2018

Following his tumble, Pandya was immediately surrounded by concerned Indian teammates as well as the two Pakistan batsmen — Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam.

Team India physio Patrick Farhart then rushed into the middle and after taking a stock of the situation, asked for the stretcher to come in.

Ambati Rayudu bowled the last ball to finish Pandya’s over while Manish Pandey was called in as the substitute fielder, who later took a stunning catch on the boundary to dismiss Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 18:59 IST