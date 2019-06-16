India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffers injury, unlikely to take field in Manchester

The Indian cricket team suffered a major setback during their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Pakistan on Sunday as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the game after experiencing stiffness in his left hamstring.

During the fifth over of the Pakistan innings, Bhuvneshwar’s leg was caught in the footholds near the popping crease and he looked in some bother after the delivery. MS Dhoni and skipper Virat Kohli both had a brief conversation with the fast bowler and Bhuvi decided to leave the pitch to get some treatment.

The official word from the Indian team management was that Bhuvi was in a spot of bother and he will not be playing any part in the match. Although the quantum of the injury was not revealed, it is believed to be a precautionary measure with the team having Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya as part-time seamers.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma smashed his second century in three innings and Kohli made 77 to power India to 336 for five. Put into bat under a grey sky, India got off to a strong start with Lokesh Rahul, replacing injured Shikhar Dhawan at the top, and Rohit forging a 136-run stand for the opening wicket.

Rohit made 140 off 113 balls and raised 98 runs with Kohli but Mohammad Amir’s tight bowling at the death overs denied India a 350-plus total.Amir was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers claiming 3-47.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 21:29 IST