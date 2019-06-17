India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India crush hapless Pakistan - Watch highlights of match

All the hype, the anticipation, the dicey weather and the intense rivalry - the plot was there, but only one side arrived. India were absolutely ruthless, Pakistan were jittery, India knew all their plans, Pakistan were hoping their plans clicked - what resulted was a lopsided contest, a dominant team shunting away another side in a game of cricket in front of a packed house at Old Trafford. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

India extended their unbeaten World Cup run against Pakistan to seven matches with an 89-run victory in front of a vociferous, sellout Manchester crowd, largely down to Rohit Sharma’s superb 140 off 113 balls. And then, Pakistan meandered in the chase, their chase stagnated, and the batsmen slogged, the batsmen walked back, Indian spinners weaved their magic and Pakistan were tossed away. Chasing an initial 337 to win, they were always behind the run-rate and finished on a rain-interrupted 212 for six, well short of their revised target of 302 in 40 overs.

Brief Scores: India 336/5 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 140, Virat Kohli 77; Mohammad Amir 3-47) beat Pakistan 212/6 in 40 overs (Fakhar Zaman 62, Babar Azam 48; Kuldeep Yadav 2-32, Vijay Shankar 2-22) by 89 runs (DLS)

Watch the highlights of the match:

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 09:20 IST