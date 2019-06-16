India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 11000 ODI runs

India captain Virat Kohli broke a world record in the ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Kohli became the fastest to reach 11000 ODI runs. Kohli got to the mark with a boundary off Hassan Ali’s ball in the 45th over. Kohli achieved the milestone in just 222 innings.

Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who had got to 11000-run mark in 276 innings. Ricky Ponting did so in 286 innings while Sourav Ganguly achieved it in 288 innings. Kohli also became only the third Indian and ninth cricketer in the world to get to 11000 ODI runs after Tendulkar and Ganguly

Kohli could’ve achieved the feat in their third World Cup group stage match against New Zealand in Nottingham, but it was called off due to rain.

Kohli hammered a match-winning ton for India the last time the two teams met at the World Cup. His innings of 107 runs in 126 balls saw India posting a mammoth total of 300 runs and winning the match by 76 runs.

Kohli has played 12 ODIs against Pakistan in which he has scored 459 runs at an average of 45.90. His highest ODI score of 183 also came against the same opposition. He has scored 2 hundreds and a fifty against the arch-rivals, while maintaining a solid strike rate of 93.29.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 18:09 IST