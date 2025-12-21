IND vs PAK LIVE Updates U19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi under spotlight with India aiming for final flourish
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates U-19 Asia Cup Final: The Indian colts have clearly stood out from the rest of the field through the tournament and will now look to put the finishing touches in a high-stakes final that promises plenty of intensity and drama.
India's Under-19 side stands just one step away from adding another chapter to its rich junior cricket legacy, with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan offering a chance to clinch a record-extending 12th title.
Led confidently by Ayush Mhatre, India have produced a string of commanding performances, showing maturity well beyond their years. The team cruised through Group A unbeaten, asserting control in every outing, before brushing aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the semifinals. That win underlined India’s dominance and set up a final date with familiar foes Pakistan. Earlier in the tournament, India had already sent out a strong message by hammering Pakistan by 90 runs in the group stage, a result that reinforced their status as favourites.
India’s journey to the final has been built on a balanced and ruthless approach. The batters have piled on runs with remarkable consistency, while the bowlers have applied sustained pressure to keep opposition line-ups in check. That collective effort has made India a formidable unit, capable of adapting to different situations and conditions.
With the bat, the numbers tell a story of sheer dominance. India have crossed the 400-run mark twice in the competition, showcasing both depth and intent. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the tone early in the tournament with a breathtaking 171 off just 95 balls against UAE, powering India to a massive 433/6. That innings announced India’s attacking mindset and put the rest of the field on notice.
The tournament has also seen the emergence of another exciting prospect in 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu. Against Malaysia, the left-hander produced a knock for the ages, smashing an unbeaten 209 off 125 balls to become the first Indian to register a double century in Youth ODIs. His innings combined patience with power and further highlighted the depth of India’s batting resources.
As India prepare for the final, the focus will once again be on translating dominance into silverware. Pakistan, known for their discipline and fighting spirit, will pose a tougher challenge, particularly with the ball. However, with confidence high and form on their side, India’s young stars will back themselves to deliver one last all-round performance and bring home the Asia Cup crown.
India vs Pakistan Squads:
India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil
Pakistan U19 Squad: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates U-19 Asia Cup Final: The tournament has also underlined the growing importance of 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, who could be a key figure for India in the final against Pakistan. The left-hander etched his name into the record books against Malaysia with a superb unbeaten 209 off 125 balls, becoming the first Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs. Blending composure with clean hitting, Kundu showcased his ability to anchor an innings and accelerate when required — qualities that could prove vital against a disciplined Pakistan attack in the summit clash.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates U-19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi has enjoyed a breakout Under-19 Asia Cup, emerging as one of India’s most destructive batters in the tournament. In four matches, the left-hander has piled up 235 runs at a staggering strike rate of 176.69, underlining his fearless approach at the top. His campaign has been headlined by a breathtaking 171 against the UAE, where he dismantled the bowling attack with remarkable ease. Alongside that marathon knock, Suryavanshi has chipped in with brisk cameos, consistently providing India explosive starts and putting opposition bowlers under early pressure throughout the competition.
