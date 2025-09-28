India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup Final: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live match online and on TV

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup Final: Sunday is set to witness history as India and Pakistan—two arch rivals—will face each other in the Asia Cup final for the first time in the tournament's history. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have already defeated Pakistan twice this season, highlighting their superiority and the clear gap between the two sides. Abhishek Sharma smashed the Pakistan bowlers all around the park on both occasions as the opposition looked absolutely clueless on how to stop his rampage in the powerplay. India vs Pakistan: Follow Asia Cup final live streaming.(AP)

India has gone undefeated in the tournament, with only a scare against Sri Lanka in the dead rubber of the Super Four stage—a reminder that the team must stay alert. Suryakumar's form and Shubman Gill's inconsistency remain areas of concern for India ahead of the mega final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will enter the final under pressure, carrying the weight of two previous losses to India. Their batting lineup has struggled, appearing far weaker on paper compared to Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates. Shaheen Shah Afridi, along with other underperforming players, will face added pressure to make an impact in the final.

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will take place on Sunday, September 28, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.